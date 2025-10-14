I've harped on plenty about how Supervive could've been the next big thing. Infusing elements from the best MOBA games and battle royales, it initially went to the moon in terms of popularity, before its full 1.0 launch and misguided Armory system dragged it back down to Earth. More rocky than rocket-y nowadays, Supervive has found itself bogged down with concurrent counts barely cresting quadruple digits. This hasn't deterred Theorycraft, though, as the studio has given its first glimpse at how it plans to whack the thrusters on and take to the skies once more in Season 2.

Speaking to our very own Lauren recently, executive producer Jess Nam laid out Supervive's direction going forward, promising to "focus every inch of our attention on making the game more competitive for more players." This, of course, can take many forms, from balancing heroes and systems, to introducing new modes that provide fresh challenges. From what's initially been revealed, Season 2 is primed to put this "North Star" into practice.

The biggest introduction for Supervive Season 2 announced so far is the prototyping of new competitive modes, which will be tested out on "specific patches to get early feedback." The first mode to be guinea pigged is a multi-team 2v2 Tournament Mode that, putting my speculation hat on, could materialize similarly to League of Legends' fan-favorite Arena mode.

Theorycraft is also set to add "over a dozen" new Armory items. For those who haven't been keeping up, the Armory system has been completely revamped since its disastrous launch, removing the grind element completely. As such, all of this new gear will be given to you automatically, ensuring parity across the playerbase.

There's also the usual suite of balance changes and bugfixes, alongside a new battle pass and ranked season. Further systems changes are on the horizon, though we'll hear more about the specifics later this week when the studio airs its Season 2 fireside chat.

If you're ultra-competitive, then you're in luck. Theorycraft's expanding support for community Supervive tournaments, and is set to promote them via Twitch livestreaming and in-client. More visibility for the scene is always welcome, so this is a big step in the right direction for showcasing Supervive as Theorycraft continues to iterate.

A major quality-of-life improvement coming in Season 2 is the new custom games browser, which should make pulling together custom lobbies considerably easier.

As Theorycraft progressively leans into its community more and more, it's also created the Vive Council. If you're a high ELO player and want to help shape the game, this is the place to be. Getting the balance of player feedback is crucial, however, as gearing the game too heavily towards hardcore players can diminish the casual experience. By the looks of things, the council will only be able to give feedback on general game balance, so I expect the outcomes to be largely positive.

Supervive Season 2 arrives on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The full Supervive Season 2 patch notes drop on Tuesday, October 21. So keep an eye out for those, alongside Nam's rundown later this week.

If you've been dabbling in Supervive, or are looking to get back into it ahead of Season 2, keep an eye out for any Supervive Twitch drops that may arrive with the next big update. If you're still on the fence about it, check out some of the best multipalyer games you can play right now.

Have you been playing Supervive recently? How are you finding it after the Armory rework? Come and let us know your thoughts on the game over in our community Discord server.