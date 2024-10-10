You might think the life of a surfer is relatively laid-back, but that’s certainly not true in the world of new ARPG Surfpunk. This stylish PvE extraction game sends you out on missions to gather valuable resources, mixing the run-based chaos of Hades and the coordinated co-op demands of Deep Rock Galactic into something altogether more fun-loving and upbeat than the likes of Diablo or Path of Exile. In its latest developer update, the team showcases the roaring tsunamis that offer your best escape route, and reveals an adorable new companion.

At the core of Surfpunk is a powerful ancient energy source called Evress. Gathering this is your main goal, and doing so requires surfing out into the waters of The Fallen World to scavenge as much Evress as you can, all while fending off the hordes of dangerous creatures called Sumi. Blending the co-op extraction format of Deep Rock Galactic with ARPG combat reminiscent of the best games like Diablo, Surfpunk demands careful coordination and a good judge of risk versus reward if you’re going to come out ahead.

Once you’ve chosen which player class to use, you’ll head out on one of Surfpunk’s various mission types, sending you out to the procedurally generated islands of its vast archipelago in search of Evress. There, you’ll have to fight your way through the Sumi as you search for your target. You’ll also want to collect other materials as you advance, and if you need a little assistance, there are dropships you can use to bring in weapon resupplies and other boons.

Upon locating your crystalline quarry, you’ll have to begin the process of extraction. That requires some players to carry the Evress out to your boards while others keep them safe. Much like any good extraction game, you’ll have to decide when it’s time to leave. The longer you stay on an island, the more dangerous and relentless the Sumi threat becomes. You’ll not only need to ensure your team works together to deal with every threat, but also must be prepared to make the call when it’s time to cut and run.

In a new developer update, Double Stallion creative director Eric Angelillo reveals that, once you’ve decided that enough is enough, you can soar out atop a giant tidal wave and take your plundered prizes back to the Beastship, where you can craft and upgrade your gear to prepare yourself for the next outing. “And, of course, you’ll be able to pet the otter-rabbit thing.” This adorable critter, seen below, “will be there to share your journey across the flooded isles as you become the strongest, most powerful Raider.”

There’s no set release date for Surfpunk yet, but you can wishlist it now on Steam to stay in touch with developer updates; you’ll also receive a notification when it becomes available.

