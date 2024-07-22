There’s no denying that when it comes to isometric co-op RPG action, the Diablo series is hard to beat. But if you’ve ever wanted something similar with an aesthetic that’s a little less dark and gloomy, then Surfpunk could be for you. Despite the vibrant anime art style, this upcoming Steam ARPG offers intense co-op combat, procedurally-generated raids, loot, and of course, surfboards.

Developed by Double Stallion games, the team behind LoL’s spinoff platformer Convergence: A League of Legends Story, this freshly-announced co-op game has certainly caught my attention. At first glance, Surfpunk does not seem like a deep, Diablo-esque RPG, but behind the ripped surfers and colorful beach vibes, there’s a lot going on.

In Surfpunk, the world has flooded, and you and your crew of Raiders are scouring the remaining land masses for resources to survive. You’re also on the hunt for Evress, a material that is the energy source for the world’s technology. Standing between you and your loot, however, are a race of inky creatures known as Sumi. If they wipe you out before you can extract with the goods, then it’s no loot for you.

Each run involves you and your squad making your way through procedurally generated islands, so no two runs are the same. Before an attempt, you put together a loadout of gear and class-based weapons, which encourages you to strategize with other players to create builds that complement each other. Traversing islands requires your trusty rushboard (a motorized surfboard) and items that you can craft mid-run using resources that you’ve gathered.

Surfpunk is solely a co-op PvE experience with teams of up to four players, so there are no PvP modes or elements.

There’s no word on a release date or window just yet, but you can head over to the game’s Steam page here and wishlist it if you like what you’re seeing and hearing.

