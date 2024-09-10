The older I get the more I dream of train sets. Maybe it’s something hardwired into the DNA of many of us but somehow the idea of watching miniature trains is getting more appealing with each passing year. I’ve often sated that desire with classics like Transport Tycoon and now Sweet Transit is filling that gap in my life. This pure expression of building huge rail networks just got even better, thanks to an electrifying update and a ton of new DLC trains.

Developed by a single person, Sweet Transit is exactly what you would expect from a game all about building elaborate railways, but it goes a little further than most by integrating some city-builder elements into its makeup. Transport often determines how cities develop, so it makes sense to have a train game shape settlements and the face of the world around you. Think of it like Factorio meets Cities Skylines, but it’s all about the trains at heart.

The latest free patch for Sweet Transit is now here and it adds one vital element that may elevate your train game in a serious way – electricity. Not just for your trains, though of course they’re electrified in this update, but an entire electrical system is now in the game – with the infrastructure to support it. Power stations, turbines, and more are all available along with two brand new electric trains you can deploy, with unique stats that differentiate them from the rest of your rolling stock.

In addition to the voltage running through the game, a new piece of DLC has also dropped. Titled the Locomotive Pack it contains several items and engines that should give you more options, and possibly make things a little easier. These range from bullet trains to jet trains, as well as lots of settlement decor items to help spruce up your towns and make them sparkle.

The Electrifying Update and Locomotive Pack DLC for Sweet Transit are both out now, and you can also save 50% on the base game until Monday September 23. To learn what’s new and check out the big changes hitting the game, head over to the Steam announcement post and read on.

