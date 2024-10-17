The recent launch of Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream proved that the long-standing anime franchise continues to hold sway. The new SAO RPG arrived just two weeks ago, pulling in thousands of players and a positive reception on Steam. Now, the latest release from Elden Ring and Tekken publisher Bandai Namco follows up on its initial success with a first DLC, which introduces Strea as a new playable character in a special story scenario alongside additional weapons and costumes.

More than two decades since the iconic anime series first began, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream continues to build on its story and world. Playing the co-op RPG now, in the 2020s, feels oddly fitting – we’re now living in the ‘future’ time period that the fictional MMOs featured in SAO originally existed in.

The first add-on scenario is A Moment In Infinity, and takes Kirito out to the forest, where they meet Strea. A face that will be familiar to long-time SAO enthusiasts, Strea is as-yet unknown to Kirito and his allies, yet she claims to be visiting from another world and says she already knows him well. Wielding a hefty two-handed greatsword capable of unleashing area-of-effect spin attacks and hard-hitting combos, she’ll certainly be a welcome addition to your team.

With the pack come additional costumes and weapons for Strea, as well as some more weapons that can be equipped by other characters on your roster. There are also a few extra cosmetics, including a new player card background and stamp.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream DLC A Moment in Infinity is out now on Steam, priced at $9.99 / £7.99. You can also get it as part of the Character Pass Volume 1, which costs $24.99 / £19.99 and will also include a second DLC that Dimps says will feature two additional characters. Head here to grab it for yourself.

