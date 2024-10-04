Sword Art Online is, seemingly, eternal. For more than two decades now, what originally began as a series of novels has spawned a plethora of adaptations and spin-offs ranging from various anime instalments and films to nearly two dozen different videogames. Even with all of this, audiences still seem very interested in more Sword Art. Its latest game, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, is a good example of this, as it’s currently attracting huge player numbers on Steam since it launched yesterday.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is a co-op action RPG game that lets players jump into the in-game virtual world of Alfheim Online. Fractured Daydream’s fictional game-within-a-game has unlocked a new system called Galaxia, where players from the Sword Art universe can revisit past events. The plot sees this system malfunctioning, which gives players a reason to assume the role of one of 21 different characters from Sword Art Online’s cast and set out to restore the past’s proper structure. They do so by forming teams, taking on co-op quests or fighting bosses and venturing out on raids with up to 20 players engaged in battle at once.

In what’s certainly good news for such a multiplayer-focused game, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is already drawing a huge audience on Steam. Since yesterday’s launch, it’s hit an all-time and 24-hour peak of 11,509 players while 10,746 players are active in the game at the time of writing.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is out now.

