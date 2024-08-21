We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Swordai is a solo-dev Dark and Darker rival with 50-player dungeons

Swordai takes Dark and Darkers melee-focused extraction gameplay and supersizes it, and it's got a free Steam playtest coming soon.

Swordai Dark and Darker: A metal warrior with flames in the background
Swordai 

While extraction games are largely associated with shooters, there are a few games out there that prove swords and shields are just as fun as snipers and submachine guns. The likes of Dark and Darker and Dungeonborne prove that fantasy vibes and melee combat can provide an awesome extraction looter experience, and Swordai is looking to replicate their successes. However, Swordai has two big differences.

Boasting first-person sabre-swinging reminiscent of RPGs like Chivalry, Swordai definitely wears its influences on its sleeve. However, the first aforementioned difference is that this project is being made by a solo dev. Of course, there are limitations that come with that, and visually Swordai isn’t as polished as the big boys. However, it isn’t skimping when it comes to the actual gameplay.

That’s because the second big difference is that Swordai’s dungeons are going to have much bigger capacity compared to what you get in Dark and Darker, Dungeonborne, and even some popular extraction shooters too. Up to 50 players can be present in a single dungeon, and that’s alongside PvE dangers like traps and monsters.

The general premise, though, is exactly what you’d expect. Get in, loot as much as you can carry, and don’t die while trying to get out. It was great to see it appear during the Future Games Show during the segment below, and I hope that when it is eventually ready to be unleashed to the world, its larger and more chaotic multiplayer offering piques the interest of extraction fans.

In its build up to full launch, Swordai is getting a series of free playtests and the next one is scheduled for the end of September. You can sign up for them and wishlist the game over on its Steam page here.

