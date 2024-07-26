Mortuary Assistant publisher’s terrifying new horror game hits Steam

Sylvio, a first person horror game series that debuted back in 2015, is among the best indie entries to the genre. Endearingly strange and genuinely creepy, the first two Sylvio games focused on solving puzzles, occasionally shooting monsters with a glorified potato gun, and deciphering messages from the dead by scanning through static drenched recordings of the kind ghost hunters love to collect from crumbling old buildings. It’s been nearly seven years since Sylvio 2 came out, though, which suggested that creator Stroboskop had moved on from the series. Fortunately, that isn’t the case, as Sylvio: Black Waters has just launched through The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion publisher DreadXP.

Sylvio: Black Waters is still a horror game like its predecessors, but its setting is noticeably more bizarre than what came before. It takes place in a mysterious landscape on another planet, the story set up when the protagonist receives an audio message from a man named Lee who seems to have some understanding of their surroundings.

Like the previous games, Sylvio: Black Waters involves exploring, shooting angry ghosts, and solving puzzles, this time presented in a world where the logic of earthly gravity is distorted. Also returning is one of the best aspects of the past games: combing through audio and video to uncover ghostly messages. Though the game’s Steam page states that Sylvio: Black Waters “[continues] Stroboskop’s style and gameplay,” it also ensures curious newcomers that it’s a standalone story that can serve as an entry point to the series as well.

Sylvio: Black Waters is discounted by 15% on Steam from now until next Thursday August 1, bringing its price down to $11.04 USD / £9.34. Grab a copy right here.

