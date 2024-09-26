A new trailer for Bandai Namco’s upcoming mech extraction shooter, Synduality Echo of Ada, was featured in the Xbox Livestream at Tokyo Game Show. The trailer confirmed its release date, and it’s not too far off at all.

Bandai Namco’s latest multiplayer game, Synduality Echo of Ada, is an anime-infused, loot-filled third-person extraction shooter set in the year 2222 where a poisonous rain has killed most of humanity and spawned deformed creatures called enders set on taking out any remaining survivors.

You play as a drifter, and your aim is simple: work with your AI partner to collect a rare resource called AO crystals and defeat the enders. This looks to be a fast-paced, loot-driven extraction game at heart, but the inclusion of hulking mechs is at least a novelty.

The new trailer revealed that Synduality Echo of Ada pre-orders are now live on Steam. There are also Deluxe and Ultimate editions available, which offer seven days of early access.

Synduality Echo of Ada will release on January 24, 2025 for PC via Steam. While it’s yet another looter shooter extraction game to dive into in 2025, the anime stylings and, well, the mechs may help it stand out in what’s becoming an increasingly crowded genre.

