We live in a work where remakes and remasters are a dime a dozen. Diablo 2 Resurrected, Resident Evil 4, Silent Hill 2: nostalgia sells, and we keep on buying. Earlier this year the titans over at Nightdive dropped a 25th anniversary remaster of System Shock 2, which released to critical acclaim and currently sits at an 87% positive rating on Steam - not too shabby. In the wake of its launch, however, Atari has confirmed that the 1999 version of the game is being delisted on Steam, so if you want to grab a copy of the original, do it now.

In yet another blow to videogame preservation, Atari is removing the original System Shock 2 from Steam and instead lumping it into a bundle with the System Shock 2 Remake. As a result, you won't be able to buy the seminal FPS game by itself.

If you already own it you'll still be able to download and play it, and if you picked up the remaster, the 1999 version will be added to your library for free. All things considered, it's not a terrible deal, but the fact that you can't just pick up the original as an individual product isn't exactly ideal - especially when the remaster is $29.99 / £23.99 versus the 1999 version's $9.99 / £6.99 (according to my math, that's triple the price).

We've seen myriad classics bite the dust of late, with various Codemasters titles being delisted earlier this year. Perhaps the most infamous example is The Crew, which Ubisoft nuked in 2024. Although modders are intent on bringing the racing game back, others aren't so lucky. Thankfully, CD Projekt-owned GOG.com continues to unearth older titles as part of its preservation program - which System Shock 2 is part of.

The 1999 version of System Shock 2 will be removed from Steam on Friday October 10. If you buy the remaster, you'll receive a copy for free, and if you already own it, you can still download it. You can check out the official post here.

