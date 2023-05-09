System Shock is definitely coming out this time for real

The System Shock release date is finally upon us, as developer Nightdive confirms that the FPS game has gone gold, and will launch on schedule. The ancestor to dozens of shooters and immersive sims, the original System Shock inspired later series like BioShock, Thief, Dishonored, and more, with the remake set to revitalise its classic PC style for Steam and the Epic Games Store in 2023.

Originally announced all the way back in 2015, development on the System Shock remake was temporarily halted in 2018. The shooter was then expected to launch in 2020, before being bumped to 2021, and then March 2023. After a surprise demo in February, however, it was revealed that the System Shock release date would move to May.

Now, Nightdive confirms that System Shock has gone gold and will indeed hit its revised release date of May 30. Though Nightdive has only provided an exact release time for the GMT region, it’s likely that System Shock will release simultaneously in all territories.

Based on that information, the precise System Shock release date and time will be May 30 at 8am PST/ 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET/ and May 31 at 3am AEDT. You’ll be able to pick up System Shock from both Steam and the Epic Games Store, with pre-orders for the FPS already open.

In the meantime, get prepared with the full System Shock system requirements. You might want to check out some of the other best upcoming games making their way to you in 2023, or, if you’re a big fan of classic System Shock, some of the other best old games that you can still run on your PC.