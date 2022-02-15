System Shock remake is playable “from beginning to end” but devs “want it done right”

A new System Shock remake update has gone live to Kickstarter backers that details the current state of the game. The remake is reportedly playable “from beginning to end” but it sounds like it may still be a long time before one of the best horror games ever made makes its return.

It’s been a long time since work began on System Shock: Remastered, the full remake of the classic immersive sim that inspired the likes of BioShock, Deus Ex, and Prey. The Kickstarter was fully funded back in 2016 but it’s seemingly had quite a slow development – it’s had numerous release estimates and it’s shot past them all.

In the new February 2022 update on Kickstarter, developer Nightdive gives a positive update on the System Shock remake. As it stands right now, the team says System Shock “can essentially be finished from beginning to end”, with the focus now on “polishing up the levels, and incorporating additional art, animations, and creating a ton of secondary assets”.

As for when the release itself will be, that may take some time. Nightdive says that it has “never set a specific release date” but acknowledges that “previous estimations of a release window have not been met,” adding, “we hear the frustration, and quite honestly we do not wish to repeat this again”.

“We want it done right,” the update continues. “Rest assured, there is nothing to suggest the game won’t release. It is coming, the game will be released, and we feel those who have been patiently waiting will be rewarded with a game they can be satisfied with.”

The team still plans to release the System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition “during the same window as the System Shock remake”, but the planned VR version will take longer. Nightdive has just released PowerSlave: Exhumed on Steam, although notes the team is “completely separate” from the System Shock people so this hasn’t impacted development.