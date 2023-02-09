What are the System Shock system requirements? After almost 20 years since its initial release, System Shock and SHODAN are making a comeback. The iconic FPS game has been reimagined both mechanically and visually by developer Nightdive Studios, and you thankfully won’t need a rig out of a science fiction story to run it.

Meeting the System Shock minimum specs should be a doddle for PCs old and new, do don’t worry if you’re still rocking the best graphics card you could afford from several years ago. The now decade-plus old Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 and AMD Radeon HD 7870 pack enough pixel pushing power to start the game, and can be paired with similarly aged processors to boot.

Here are the System Shock system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 2400

AMD FX 8320 Intel Core i7 3770

AMD FX 8350 RAM 4GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 670

AMD Radeon HD 7870 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon R9 290 Storage 2GB 2GB

The System Shock recommended specs should make very few gaming PCs sweat. GPU requirements jump to the more powerful but still relatively modest Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 and AMD Radeon R9 290, and they won’t need the best gaming CPU backing them up either. Any quad-core process comparable to the Intel Core i7 3770 or AMD FX 8350 should get the job done.

Continuing the trend of breezy requirements, the System Shock size is a measly 2GB. There’s seemingly no need for an SSD either, if you’d rather play the game on a hard drive for whatever reason.

Heck, you can download the System Shock demo right now for a taster, so it’s as easy to find out if the game is for you as it is to run.

Take the System Shock system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run System Shock?