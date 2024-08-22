Strategy games often take themselves quite seriously – maybe there’s intense intergalactic warfare, or a vast kingdom in need of expansion. But sometimes, a strategy game comes along that’s just a bit… random. Well, here’s one such game. Tactical Breach Wizards has just launched, and it’s been a long time in the making.

A tactical turn-based title with a roster of witty wizards in riot gear, Tactical Breach Wizards has a pretty bizarre premise. You assemble a team of outcast sorcerers who are fighting back against various groups of power and authority, such as police forces, a religious dictatorship, and a private military. This story-driven strategy game tasks you with breaching and fortifying rooms, Rainbow Six Siege style, and eliminating enemies by casting spells during each turn in sandbox-y XCOM combat.

The aim is to clear them as effectively (or is hilariously) as possible, and while many strategy games will give you one opportunity to do so, Tactical Breach Wizards takes the more accessible and approachable route of letting you rewind turns to try them again, should you want to do so. However, those looking for a challenge are catered for, as there are “pretty extensive difficulty options,” according to developer Suspicious Developments.

Throughout the game, which will have a run time of about 15 hours, there will be an ongoing story and dialog moments between characters. You’ll also rack up new spells that you can take into the hand-crafted levels.

This wonderfully charming game has been in development for well over six years now, and it’s a super exciting moment to see it finally arrive.

Tactical Breach Wizards is out now on Steam, and there’s an introductory discount of 10% if you buy it before Thursday, August 29. You will also get a pack of four outfits – one for each character – for free if you pick up the game during this launch period. If it sounds up your alley, you can grab it right here.

