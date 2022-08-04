Tactics Ogre: Reborn is coming to Steam

Tactics Ogre is coming to Steam for the first time. Square Enix has announced that Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remastered version of the 2010 PlayStation Portable remake of the Super Nintendo classic Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, the Tactics Ogre: Reborn Steam release date has been set for November 11, and will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation versions.

This new version of Tactics Ogre features enhanced graphics, remastered audio, a full English and Japanese voiceover, and revised battle mechanics.

An isometric turn-based strategy-RPG game, Tactics Ogre is set in Valeria, a kingdom riven by ethnic strife. The story follows members of the oppressed Walister people who have joined a resistance to throw off their oppressors, the aristocratic Bakram and the majority Galgastani.

Decisions you make and the outcomes of battles create branching storylines, so the narrative and ending will depend a lot on how you play. Here’s the trailer:

The official site doesn’t have much more information to share just yet, but there are a few screenshots showing off the new look and spell effects, as well as a place to sign up for email updates.

The trailer has prompted some speculation from fans about gameplay changes coming to this version of the classic game. Some of the alterations made to the original for the PSP edition that released in 2010 appear to have been reverted, such as the removal of the class levelling system and TP bar.

While it took Square Enix a little while iron out the kinks in its Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, the series has become a serviceable update to the classic games that makes them available once again on modern hardware – even if some of the graphics decisions haven’t always been well liked.