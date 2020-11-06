GTA publisher Take-Two wants to buy Dirt publisher Codemasters

Take-Two is the company behind publishing labels Rockstar and 2K Games, responsible for everything from Grand Theft Auto to Borderlands and the 2K sports series. Codemasters is the dev and publisher behind loads of popular racing games, including the Dirt and F1 series. Now, it seems the two companies are planning to get together.

Take-Two confirms that it has “made a proposal” to acquire Codemasters, in a press release where it lays out the terms of the potential deal. This is just a proposal for now, pending legal requirements and a response from the board of Codemasters. The next step would be to announce a “firm intention to make an offer”, which the Codemasters board is expected to “recommend unanimously” to shareholders.

In other words, Take-Two wants to buy Codemasters, and while the deal is still in its preliminary stages and could fall through, all parties involved expect it to happen. “Take-Two believes that the combination of Take-Two and Codemasters would bring together two world-class interactive entertainment portfolios,” the company says, “with a highly complementary fit between Take-Two’s 2K publishing label and Codemasters in the racing genre.”

Codemasters most recently published the latest entry in the Dirt series to a solid critical response. (You can read our Dirt 5 review for more on that.)

Take-Two is one of the biggest third-party game publishers in the world, alongside names like Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft.