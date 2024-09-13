We have a lot of videogames based on ancient stories from cultures around the world. Black Myth: Wukong is a take on the Chinese classic Journey to the West, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Okami draw on Japanese folklore, and the God of War games pull from Greek and Norse mythology for their settings. Not every culture has received quite the same level of attention, though, which makes the announcement of Tales from the Mabinogion, a game centered on the Welsh Mabinogion stories, so compelling.

Created by Stevan Anastasoff, whose past work includes world design on Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate and production management on For Honor, Tales from the Mabinogion is an indie game set in a fantastical version of ancient Wales. Inspired by the Mabinogian, players assume the rule of King Pryderi of Dyfed, who sets out across the country to put a stop to a sorcerer’s curse.

Anastasoff appears to be working with a real reverence for Welsh culture and history. Tales from the Mabinogion not only features music from a Welsh folk musician but is played with a Welsh language narrator, too. This is coupled with exploration of a landscape animated by stories from the Mabinogion, with creatures and narratives drawn from its tales, all portrayed through visuals that resemble impressionist paintings.

Tales from the Mabinogion is planned to launch in 2025. In the meantime, you can find more details on the game through its Steam page right here.

