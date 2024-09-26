We love violent, gritty, action-packed games, but all that bloodshed can get a bit overwhelming sometimes. That’s when we need cute, cozy adventure games to come along and take the edge off, and in Tanuki: Pon’s Summer, we may have just found the most charming palette cleanser imaginable. The new title just got announced at Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show, and you’re guaranteed to fall in love with the titular critter.

Tanuki: Pon’s Summer is the debut release from Japanese studio DenkiWorks, and the latest title from the creator of the hit roguelike, Cursed to Golf. The upcoming PC game doesn’t have a release date yet, but based on the first trailer, it should be at the top of everyone’s wishlist already. It has a raccoon riding a bicycle and delivering letters while wearing a mailman’s hat; what more could you ever possibly want?

Described as a “love letter to Japan,” the new adventure game puts you in control of Pon, a part-time mailman (he’s too busy to go full-time, naturally) who loves nothing more than helping out the citizens of his picturesque village. When you’re not playing postman, you can partake in bug catching, plating sushi, baseball, sumo, and more, all the while earning rewards and cute decorations to adorn the Great Tanuki Shrine in time for the impending summer festival.

Tanuki lets you interact with those around you using Pon’s unique emoji-based language, and the more you build those relationships with the townsfolk, the more they’ll invite you to other events and activities.

The best part is, the aesthetic of the game is heavily inspired by the animation style of classic Studio Ghibli movies and other anime titles – there’s no way Pon isn’t a little nod to Pom Poko. It’s lovingly crafted, colorful, and looks set to be the most soothing game to casually play when you need a lift.

