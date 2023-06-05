Controversial WoW lookalike wants you to give it a shot

When it comes to MMO games, there is a ridiculously vast variety of fun experiences to choose from. It can be hard to compete with bigger names like World of Warcraft, but many MMOs do just that nonetheless. Tarisland, an upcoming game from Tencent, made the rounds online several months back as World of Warcraft fans noted its striking resemblance to the renowned MMO. Fast forward to now and Tarisland is set to spend time some time in closed beta for testing.

Tarisland is a cross-platform MMO, so it’s launching across Android, iOS, and PC. We recently covered some of the reactions to it looking like WoW, a resemblance that did not go unnoticed by World of Warcraft players or developers, with WoW creator Dan ‘MrGM’ Carter tweeting out the game’s trailer with the caption “this new game from Tencent seems extremely familiar.”

Despite the heat from the WoW community, Tarisland has just announced its closed beta, which is launching on June 27. The beta will be available to mobile players from certain regions, including Brazil, Canada, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. PC players from all around the globe will be able to take part in the closed beta, with region locks applying solely to mobile fans.

In the closed beta, you will be able to select one of the following character classes: Ranger, Paladin, Warrior, Mage, Priest, Bard, or Barbarian Fighter. You can then set off to explore maps like the Ancash Canyon, SilverLit, and the Misty Forest. Each area has its own respective storylines and quests for you to play alone or with friends as cross-progression is enabled.

As most MMOs do, Tarisland will also offer other group-centered experiences like dungeons. The developers state, “Understanding the classes and how they interact will be necessary as players team up to take on raids and dungeons.” They also say that the closed beta will offer opportunities for unique rewards, writing that “the first to defeat the four dungeon bosses with a team of ten will receive exclusive Closed Beta rewards, including titles.”

It seems that Tarisland is trying its best to get us to give it a chance, ensuring the community that it will also not be pay-to-win. All I can say is that I hope it all ends up ringing true, and that the game offers something new to the MMO crowd. Goodness knows I could use something other than Final Fantasy XIV or WoW to pour my time into when bored.

If you are a hopeful World of Warcraft player yourself, be sure to check out some of the best WoW addons to help spice up your gameplay a bit. You can also read through our WoW Dragonflight review for some insight on the game’s latest expansion if you have been taking a break for a while and want to jump back into some new content.