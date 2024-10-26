Valve reverses Team Fortress 2’s ‘biggest’ change in 17 years after just one day

Valve has just reversed a Team Fortress 2 tweak that came 17 years after launch. I’m not talking about weapon balancing, map changes, or even team adjustments. No, I’m talking about the Scout’s pants. While Deadlock keeps getting major updates and Counter-Strike 2 continues weapon tweaks, the TF2 crowd was given a small, but impactful, update only to have it ripped away within 24 hours.

On Thursday October 24, Valve finally fixed a huge Team Fortress 2 problem. Since its launch in 2007, the Blue Scout’s pants have been wrong. He’s actually been wearing Red’s pants and a Blue t-shirt, which I’m certain has created plenty of problems from the waist down over the years. Then we got the Team Fortress 2 Blue Scout update, and all was right in the FPS game.

Wrong. Those rolled-up navy blue slacks were incredibly short-lived. On Friday October 25, Valve went back on the change. “Reverted BLU Scout pants fix because it conflicts with too many existing cosmetics,” the team writes. As painful as it is to get a taste of heaven only to have the chalice ripped from your fingers, this makes sense. If you’ve been paying for Scout cosmetics for years in the free PC game, the last thing you want is a color change to ruin what you spent your money on.

Valve’s epochal shooter has been going through it lately. First, the bot crisis made players drop Team Fortress 2 to ‘mostly negative’ on Steam, then an update finally fixed the botting crisis. This was swiftly followed by the announced return of the Team Fortress 2 comic, and then the anti-botting petition was even delivered to Valve’s actual HQ.

You can check out all of the changes in the Team Fortress 2 update right here as well.

We’ve got even more games like TF2 in our breakdown of the best multiplayer games, and a growing list of free Steam games to stop you from spending a cent to play.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.