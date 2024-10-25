Long-running online FPS games require a lot of tweaking, whether it’s balancing how weapons handle in Counter-Strike 2, fixing matchmaking issues in Payday 3, or adjusting rewards in the likes of Call of Duty and Hunt Showdown 1896. Some of these, naturally, are bigger than others. But after 17 years, one particularly bothersome little problem has persisted in Team Fortress 2 – until now. Thanks to the latest TF2 update, Valve has finally corrected an issue that, although superficial, has been bugging players since 2007. Deadlock might be on the way, and, hopefully, Half-Life 3 could still happen, but the Team Fortress 2 Scout has thankfully just been put right.

Released on Thursday October 24, the new Team Fortress 2 update fixes a few deep-rooted tech issues and makes some tweaks to maps like Darkmarsh and Lumberyard. Given the issues with the FPS game so far this year, which became so severe that hundreds of thousands of players signed a petition and delivered it to Valve HQ, it’s good to know that the Half-Life creator still has time to give TF2 some love. What’s most important about this new update, however, is what it does to the Scout’s pants.

Ever since Team Fortress 2 was first released back in 2007, our beloved Blue baseball-bat-wielding Bostonian has been wearing the wrong team colors. The shirt is right, of course, but he’s had the same shade of pants as his rouge nemesis and alter ego. Thanks to the latest update, however, this has finally been resolved – the Blue Scout’s pants are now actually blue. Reddit user ‘Avocadofish78’ shares a handy comparison, which you can view below:

I wonder if it’s ever happened, where I’ve been looking up at a Scout, seen the pants, assumed he’s on the Red team and left him be, only to be pounced upon and boinked by an opportunistic Blue. Either way, Scout’s vestemental allegiance is now secure. Basically, it’s kind of a big deal.

