Team Fortress 2 players, if you’re getting direct messages asking you to sign the famous Save TF2 petition, ignore them. Over the past two months particularly, the grassroots campaign to influence Valve to solve the botting problem in Team Fortress 2 has attracted hundreds of thousands of supporters and signatories, and it seems to be having an effect. But that goodwill is being turned against the TF2 community by a new phishing scam that masquerades as the popular petition but is in fact a malicious effort to get your Steam details.

Team Fortress 2 is recovering. The latest, giant update is a sign that Valve still cares about its stylish FPS game and there’s confirmation from Erik Wolpaw and Jay Pinkerton that a new, official issue of the comic series is on the way. Riding the back of that positivity, however, the creators of a new phishing scam are trying to get your Steam details. Various TF2 players have received direct messages that send them to a site that resembles the Save TF2 petition. Here, they are prompted to add their signature, and clicking the ‘sign’ button opens a window to input their Steam login details.

The fake site is very different from the actual, real site for the Save TF2 petition. Whereas the actual petition site uses the same font as Team Fortress 2 itself, the scam site uses a generic Arial. The real site includes a disclaimer that the petition is now closed, and also, it doesn’t have the big ‘Sign The Petition’ button at the top. You can see a comparison in the image below.

So, if you get a direct message about the Team Fortress 2 petition or otherwise find yourself on a site that looks like the fake one above, just ignore it and don’t put in your Steam details.

