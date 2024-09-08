Your name could be in Valve HQ. It’s weird even typing that out if I’m honest, but it isn’t any less true. If you signed the famous Save TF2 petition, you’ve now been immortalized in a book that sits in the building where they make the likes of Portal, Half-Life, Deadlock, and, of course, Team Fortress 2. The grassroots campaign asking Valve to do something about the Steam shooter’s botting crisis worked. So to celebrate, a gift for the team now sits somewhere in the office.

Team Fortress 2 was in a dark place mere months ago. Bots were running rampant, the free Steam game’s reviews dropped to ‘mostly negative’ for the first time ever, and Valve was silent. So players decided to do something about it; they launched a petition demanding Valve get rid of the bots.

It worked. Valve started waves of bot bans and went hard against appeals, the Team Fortress 2 summer update launched, and the official TF2 comic is coming back. The shooter is healing and player numbers are healthier than ever. So to celebrate these milestones and commemorate everyone who signed that initial Save TF2 petition, the content creators behind the project have a gift for Valve.

“340,000-plus names all compiled into one book. This is a symbol of the astounding amount of people that love TF2 and want to see it flourish,” TF2 YouTuber ‘TheWhat Show’ says. “This book has now reached its destination at Valve HQ. The future is looking bright for TF2. Thanks for taking part, everyone.”

According to fellow TF2 content creator ‘Weezy,’ a group went to Seattle to give Valve the book as a gift. Troll names had to be removed of course, but hundreds of pages of player names are now in Valve HQ.

It wasn’t easy, though. There was a scam Team Fortress 2 petition making the rounds trying to steal your Steam details, and the real petition got so desperate it called on players to stop buying microtransactions. After years of bots ruining games, players were finally heard, and Valve did what needed to be done.

