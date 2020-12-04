Team Fortress 2’s Smissmas 2020 event arrives with more community content

The festive season has truly kicked off in Team Fortress 2 as the Smissmas event is live for 2020. Valve posted an update to the Steam game’s website detailing all the goodies that are available to players who take part.

You’re getting four new community maps called Pier, Snowfall, SnowVille, and Wutville alongside a Stuffed Stocking that contains “goodies for good little Mercenaries”. There’s also a bundle of cosmetics that includes 20 new community-contributed items, and the Festivizer can be found as a bonus drop when opening the case. It’s not all in the spirit of friendliness, though, as there are heaps of new community-contributed taunts. You can find eight of them in the Mann Co. Store alongside 19 new unusual effects that have also been made by TF2 players.

The game’s Smissmass event runs until January 7, 2021, so there’s plenty of time to jump in and see what’s new. The recent update also comes with a bunch of general fixes. An exploit allowing players to use “retry” in the console to reset the MvM timer has been fixed, and lots of items have been updated, too.

You can catch the full patch notes on the game’s website if you fancy seeing what’s new.

If you’re looking for more multiplayer games, you know where to click.