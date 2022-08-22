Teamfight Tactics 7.5 mid-set adds the first TFT-exclusive unit, Sohm

As a spin-off of League of Legends, auto chess game Teamfight Tactics has historically drawn from the existing League champions roster for its unit selection, but that’s changing with the Teamfight Tactics 7.5 mid-set. Due out September 8, the 7.5 mid-set update adds Sohm, the first TFT-exclusive unit, who’s a dragon for the new Lagoon trait.

Riot Games says the 7.5 mid-set, which will accompany League of Legends patch 12.17 when it launches September 8, will make using the new Set 7 dragons easier than it’s been before. The dragon trait is getting a rework and some cost-reductions, and if you play your cards right, you’ll be able to lead an army of five dragons.

Additionally, those dragons will be upgradeable to tier 3, and the cutesy Nomsy and Swain are gaining the capacity to be upgraded into full dragons themselves. In short, there’s going to be a heck of a lot more dragon action on the board once the mid-set arrives.

As our friends over at The Loadout note, Sohm is an aquatic-themed dragon who uses the Tideblossom skill to “send out a tide to an unmarked target, marking them with a Tideblossom and dealing magic damage to enemies along the way. Tideblossoms transfer to a nearby target if the enemy dies. After three casts, his next cast instead summons a vortex under each Tideblossom, dealing magic damage to enemies in the area.”

While the official rollout for the mid-set won’t be until September 8, you’ll be able to try it out on the PBE starting August 23 (Riot says it’ll go live sometime in the “early afternoon”, Pacific time).