Teamfight Tactics temporarily kills MacOS support, as Riot works on long term fix

Teamfight Tactics has shared that it'll no longer support MacOS following the 18.1 patch, but are "working to support the OS" in the future.

Riot's Teamfight Tactics has announced that, following patch 18,1 the game will no longer support MacOS, iOS 2GB, or Android 2/3 GB. While news that the auto battler will be moving away from utilizing Hextech for Unreal Engine has been known for a while now, citing that it "allows for more dedicated tools and tech on Teamfight Tactics' side," it still means that users who used the Apple platform will see a change to how they access the game - at least for now.

In an X post on the game's official channel, Teamfight Tactics added that it is "working to support the OS in a future update." On the FAQ support post, Mac users are assured that this won't affect their account, and if players can't access the game on any of their devices, to contact Player Support.

These changes will also not affect users' accounts outside of MacOS, including content that's been earned or purchased. According to the page, the "biggest difference is that your Preferred Settings reset with the engine swap" but this can be changed back in-game. The minimum specifications for TFT are shifting with the patch, making the new minimum specifications required to play at or above Windows 10 (Version 19041+), DirectX11 (Feature Level 4.3), and Shader Model 5.

The new client for the game isn't quite ready to come out yet, and won't drop until Friday, October 9. Players are also made aware in the FAQ that downloads and patches shouldn't be different beyond current expectations, and that "only the initial patch for Set 18 should be much larger than usual."

Riot are hosting two Public Beta Environments (PBE) for the changes. The first, for Set 18, will be for four weeks starting on Tuesday, July 14. The second, kicking off on Wednesday, September 9, will put its focus onto the PC client. Both of these serve as a way to report pugs and provide feedback for the team.