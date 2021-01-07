Teamfight Tactics patch 11.2 notes – Fates: Festival of Beasts mid-set update changes

If you’re a Teamfight Tactics fan, you’ll probably have heard the multiplayer game’s next mid-set update is due to drop in a couple weeks’ time. Called Teamfight Tactics: Fates – Festival of Beasts, the event is set to swap in and out champions and traits (with two champs making their TFT debuts), and bring customisation options, a game pass, and – of course – a brand-new season of ranked. The patch has now hit the PBE for a round of testing, so it’s time to take a look at what’s in store.

As you can imagine, there are a raft of balance changes on the way for TFT patch 11.2. Up on the testing grounds right now are tweaks to a range of the autobattler’s champions, such as Brand, Diana, Nasus, Nautilus, Darius, Neeko, and – oh, plenty more aside. Some like Morgana – as Riot’s teased before – will be getting some trait changes, too. You can check out details on the adjustments to the various champs’ stats, abilities, traits, and other aspects in the champion changes section below.

As for traits, a chunk are in for some change testing right, including slight reworks to Spirit, Mage, and Dragonsoul traits, and stat and effect tweaks to a batch of others.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Teamfight Tactics patch 11.2 notes (via Riot Games on the official TFT Discord). As ever, bear in mind these are undergoing a period of testing, so changes below are just tentative and could keep changing before they hit live on January 21.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.2 Champion Changes

One-cost champions

Brand

Mana: 0/50 >>> 0/60

Spell Targeting: Highest Attack Speed >>> Highest Health

Diana

Is now a Spirit Assasin

HP: 500 >>> 550

Spell Shield: 200/300/400 >>> 200/300/450

Spell Orbs: 4/5/6 >>> 4/5/7

Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7

Damage Per Orb: 70/80/90 >>> 80/90/100

Nasus

Nasus’ ability now uses the proper ability art.

Tristana

AD: 55 >>> 50

Spell AS: 80/100/125% >>> 70/90/120%

Two-cost champions

Janna

Mana: 30/60 >>> 40/70

Nautilus

Airtime reduced from 1.5s >>> 1.2s. (This is purely visual)

Pyke

Is now a Cultist Assassin Slayer

Mana: 75/125 >>> 60/120

Spell Damage: 125/200/375 >>> 100/175/275

Vlad

Spell Damage: 350/500/750 >>> 400/600/900

Heal Percent: 40% >>> 50%

Zed

Is now a Ninja Slayer

AS: 0.75 >>> 0.8

Three-cost champions

Darius

Damage Falloff: 20% >>> 25%

Spellcast Mana Lock: Removed immediately after the end of the cast >>> 0.75 seconds after the end of the cast

Kindred

Is now a Spirit Executioner

Neeko

Fabled Bonus Damage: 450/750/1500 >>> 300/500/1000

Shyvana

Bonus Health: 90% >>> 80%

Bonus AD: 60/120/250 >>> 40/80/160

Sivir

Spell AS: 60/75/100% >>> 40/60/80%

Veigar

Mana 0/55 >>> 30/70

Attack Speed: 0.6 >>> 0.65

Four-cost champions

Aatrox

Spell Damage: 250/450/1250 >>> 350/550/1500

Morgana

Is now an Enlightened Syphoner

Spell no longer heals Morgana for a portion of the damage dealt. Now instead reduces enemy AD by a percentage.

Tryndamere

Spellcast Mana Lock: Removed 1 second after the start of cast >>> 0.5 seconds after the spin ends

Xayah

Mana: 40/100 >>> 60/120

AD Scaling: 300/325/375% >>> 275/300/350%

Five-cost champions

Azir

Knock Up Duration: 2 >>> 1.5 sec

Slow Duration: 4 >>> 3

Lee Sin

Spell Damage: 250/450/1000 >>> 200/375/1000

Ornn

Ornn’s item icons have been updated with a unique border to show they are Ornn’s artifacts.

Blacksmithing UI now properly disappears during Arrival and Departure phases.

Blacksmithing UI has been moved and no longer floats high above Ornn’s head.

Swain

HP: 900 >>> 1000

Armor: 40 >>> 60

Magic Resist: 75 >>> 80

Samira

Attack Damage: 80 >>> 65

Spell Shots Per Second: 4/5/10 >>> 3/4/10

Three-star Samira starts off with one style.

BUG FIX: Teemo blind can cause Daredevil shots and Samira ult to miss. Daredevil: Base Style no longer increases with Star level Daredevil Shield: 20% >>> 10%



Yone

Armor and MR Reduction: 60% >>> 40%

Yone’s Shred and Execute Marker now only lasts for 8 seconds

Unforgotten Spell Damage: 200/400/1000 >>> 350/600/1500

No longer deals missing health damage. Instead, Unforgotten will deal additional percent damage based on the target’s missing health, up to 100% additional damage

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 11.2 Trait CHANGES

Assassin

Critical Strike Damage: 30/60/90 >>> 25/60/120

Cultist

Galio Health: 800/1400/2000 >>> 750/1250/2000

Galio AD: 75/160/280 >>> 70/150/300

Galio Star Multiplier: 14% >>> 16%

Dragonsoul

Dragonsoul’s blessing will no longer swap to a new target when a blessed unit enters a resurrection state (Guardian Angel, Zilean’s Ability.)

Lee Sin now PUNCHES the soul right out of his target. This means Dragonsoul will not be lost when they are ringed out. (rung out?)

Duelist

Attack Speed per Stack: 12/20/35/60 >>> 12/20/40/60

Elderwood

Armor and MR Per Stack: 20/30/40 >>> 15/25/40

Enlightened

Mana Amp: 50/70/100% >>> 50/100/150%

Keeper

Shield: 150/225/350 >>> 125/200/250

Mage

Reworked from 3/6/9 breakpoints to 3/5/7

Mage (3): 80% of spellpower

Mage (5): 100% of spellpower

Mage (7): 130% of spellpower

Mystic

MR Bonus: 40/100/200 >>> 40/120/300

Sharpshooter

Number of Bounces: 1/2/3 >>> 2/3/4

Damage Reduction per Bounce: 55/50/45% >>> 65/50/35%

Spirit

Rework: Spirit will now grant flat attack speed the first time a Spirit unit casts

Spirit (2): 20% Attack Speed

Spirit (4): 40% Attack Speed

Chosen Spirit champions grant double the attack speed

Syphoner

Syphoner Healing: 35/90% >>> 40/100%

Teamfight TACTICS PATCH 11.2 Item and Artifact CHANGES

Items

Giantslayer Max Damage: 90% >>> 80%

Hextech Gunblade Max Shield: 400 >>> 300

Hurricane Bonus Damage: 90% >>> 80%”

Artifacts

Rocket-Propelled Fist Equipping this Ornn Artifact on Zed or an Assassin will no longer prevent them from jumping to the enemy backline. Note: This is not a suggested use for the item, just a bug-fix. To be clear.

Obsidian Cleaver Fixed a bug where the MR shred would not apply in most situations



Plus, lead designer Stephen ‘Riot Mort’ Mortimer has posted some information about a new feature hitting the PBE – a shiny new item storage system:

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 11.2 SYSTEM CHANGES

Base Shop Odds

Level 8 Drops: 15/25/35/20/5 >>> 16/25/35/20/4

Level 9 Drops: 10/15/30/30/15 >>> 12/16/30/30/12

Carousel Changes

Removed the All Defensive Component First Carousel. Replaced it with a 2x Sword, 2x Bow, 2x Rod, 2x Tear, 1x Glove version.

That’s all there is in the way of tentative Teamfight Tactics patch 11.2 notes for now, but keep checking back on this page over the next couple of weeks as we’ll keep it updated with the changes being tested on the PBE before they go live later this month.

