Teamfight Tactics patch 11.2 notes – Fates: Festival of Beasts mid-set update changes

If you’re a Teamfight Tactics fan, you’ll probably have heard the multiplayer game’s next mid-set update is due to drop in a couple weeks’ time. Called Teamfight Tactics: Fates – Festival of Beasts, the event is set to swap in and out champions and traits (with two champs making their TFT debuts), and bring customisation options, a game pass, and – of course – a brand-new season of ranked. The patch has now hit the PBE for a round of testing, so it’s time to take a look at what’s in store.
As you can imagine, there are a raft of balance changes on the way for TFT patch 11.2. Up on the testing grounds right now are tweaks to a range of the autobattler’s champions, such as Brand, Diana, Nasus, Nautilus, Darius, Neeko, and – oh, plenty more aside. Some like Morgana – as Riot’s teased before – will be getting some trait changes, too. You can check out details on the adjustments to the various champs’ stats, abilities, traits, and other aspects in the champion changes section below.
As for traits, a chunk are in for some change testing right, including slight reworks to Spirit, Mage, and Dragonsoul traits, and stat and effect tweaks to a batch of others.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Teamfight Tactics patch 11.2 notes (via Riot Games on the official TFT Discord). As ever, bear in mind these are undergoing a period of testing, so changes below are just tentative and could keep changing before they hit live on January 21.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.2 Champion Changes
One-cost champions
Brand
- Mana: 0/50 >>> 0/60
- Spell Targeting: Highest Attack Speed >>> Highest Health
Diana
- Is now a Spirit Assasin
- HP: 500 >>> 550
- Spell Shield: 200/300/400 >>> 200/300/450
- Spell Orbs: 4/5/6 >>> 4/5/7
- Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7
- Damage Per Orb: 70/80/90 >>> 80/90/100
Nasus
- Nasus’ ability now uses the proper ability art.
Tristana
- AD: 55 >>> 50
- Spell AS: 80/100/125% >>> 70/90/120%
Two-cost champions
Janna
- Mana: 30/60 >>> 40/70
Nautilus
- Airtime reduced from 1.5s >>> 1.2s. (This is purely visual)
Pyke
- Is now a Cultist Assassin Slayer
- Mana: 75/125 >>> 60/120
- Spell Damage: 125/200/375 >>> 100/175/275
Vlad
- Spell Damage: 350/500/750 >>> 400/600/900
- Heal Percent: 40% >>> 50%
Zed
- Is now a Ninja Slayer
- AS: 0.75 >>> 0.8
Three-cost champions
Darius
- Damage Falloff: 20% >>> 25%
- Spellcast Mana Lock: Removed immediately after the end of the cast >>> 0.75 seconds after the end of the cast
Kindred
- Is now a Spirit Executioner
Neeko
- Fabled Bonus Damage: 450/750/1500 >>> 300/500/1000
Shyvana
- Bonus Health: 90% >>> 80%
- Bonus AD: 60/120/250 >>> 40/80/160
Sivir
Spell AS: 60/75/100% >>> 40/60/80%
Veigar
- Mana 0/55 >>> 30/70
- Attack Speed: 0.6 >>> 0.65
Four-cost champions
Aatrox
- Spell Damage: 250/450/1250 >>> 350/550/1500
Morgana
- Is now an Enlightened Syphoner
- Spell no longer heals Morgana for a portion of the damage dealt. Now instead reduces enemy AD by a percentage.
Tryndamere
- Spellcast Mana Lock: Removed 1 second after the start of cast >>> 0.5 seconds after the spin ends
Xayah
- Mana: 40/100 >>> 60/120
- AD Scaling: 300/325/375% >>> 275/300/350%
Five-cost champions
Azir
- Knock Up Duration: 2 >>> 1.5 sec
- Slow Duration: 4 >>> 3
Lee Sin
- Spell Damage: 250/450/1000 >>> 200/375/1000
Ornn
- Ornn’s item icons have been updated with a unique border to show they are Ornn’s artifacts.
- Blacksmithing UI now properly disappears during Arrival and Departure phases.
- Blacksmithing UI has been moved and no longer floats high above Ornn’s head.
Swain
- HP: 900 >>> 1000
- Armor: 40 >>> 60
- Magic Resist: 75 >>> 80
Samira
- Attack Damage: 80 >>> 65
- Spell Shots Per Second: 4/5/10 >>> 3/4/10
- Three-star Samira starts off with one style.
- BUG FIX: Teemo blind can cause Daredevil shots and Samira ult to miss.
- Daredevil:
- Base Style no longer increases with Star level
- Daredevil Shield: 20% >>> 10%
Yone
- Armor and MR Reduction: 60% >>> 40%
- Yone’s Shred and Execute Marker now only lasts for 8 seconds
- Unforgotten Spell Damage: 200/400/1000 >>> 350/600/1500
- No longer deals missing health damage. Instead, Unforgotten will deal additional percent damage based on the target’s missing health, up to 100% additional damage
TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 11.2 Trait CHANGES
Assassin
- Critical Strike Damage: 30/60/90 >>> 25/60/120
Cultist
- Galio Health: 800/1400/2000 >>> 750/1250/2000
- Galio AD: 75/160/280 >>> 70/150/300
- Galio Star Multiplier: 14% >>> 16%
Dragonsoul
- Dragonsoul’s blessing will no longer swap to a new target when a blessed unit enters a resurrection state (Guardian Angel, Zilean’s Ability.)
- Lee Sin now PUNCHES the soul right out of his target. This means Dragonsoul will not be lost when they are ringed out. (rung out?)
Duelist
- Attack Speed per Stack: 12/20/35/60 >>> 12/20/40/60
Elderwood
- Armor and MR Per Stack: 20/30/40 >>> 15/25/40
Enlightened
- Mana Amp: 50/70/100% >>> 50/100/150%
Keeper
- Shield: 150/225/350 >>> 125/200/250
Mage
- Reworked from 3/6/9 breakpoints to 3/5/7
- Mage (3): 80% of spellpower
- Mage (5): 100% of spellpower
- Mage (7): 130% of spellpower
Mystic
- MR Bonus: 40/100/200 >>> 40/120/300
Sharpshooter
- Number of Bounces: 1/2/3 >>> 2/3/4
- Damage Reduction per Bounce: 55/50/45% >>> 65/50/35%
Spirit
- Rework: Spirit will now grant flat attack speed the first time a Spirit unit casts
- Spirit (2): 20% Attack Speed
- Spirit (4): 40% Attack Speed
- Chosen Spirit champions grant double the attack speed
Syphoner
- Syphoner Healing: 35/90% >>> 40/100%
Teamfight TACTICS PATCH 11.2 Item and Artifact CHANGES
Items
- Giantslayer Max Damage: 90% >>> 80%
- Hextech Gunblade Max Shield: 400 >>> 300
- Hurricane Bonus Damage: 90% >>> 80%”
Artifacts
- Rocket-Propelled Fist
- Equipping this Ornn Artifact on Zed or an Assassin will no longer prevent them from jumping to the enemy backline.
- Note: This is not a suggested use for the item, just a bug-fix. To be clear.
- Obsidian Cleaver
- Fixed a bug where the MR shred would not apply in most situations
Plus, lead designer Stephen ‘Riot Mort’ Mortimer has posted some information about a new feature hitting the PBE – a shiny new item storage system:
New coming to PBE in today: New Item storage system!
Now you can see your items on carousel, and no more accidental grabs or weird stacking issues.
Please give us lots of feedback on this feature we're testing! pic.twitter.com/paB8cjDLjy
— Riot Mort (@Mortdog) January 6, 2021
TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 11.2 SYSTEM CHANGES
Base Shop Odds
- Level 8 Drops: 15/25/35/20/5 >>> 16/25/35/20/4
- Level 9 Drops: 10/15/30/30/15 >>> 12/16/30/30/12
Carousel Changes
- Removed the All Defensive Component First Carousel. Replaced it with a 2x Sword, 2x Bow, 2x Rod, 2x Tear, 1x Glove version.
