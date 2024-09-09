Riot Games is bringing Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes back to Teamfight Tactics. The set revival is returning for a limited time, and it will revitalize old champions and traits from set 5.5 of the auto battler. After the first-ever set revival for Galaxies came earlier in the year, this second version of the game mode will give you the chance to relive some of the most glorious of glory days.

2021’s fifth Teamfight Tactics set feels like it was a lifetime ago. Here we got our first look at the core parts of the auto battler like Tome of Traits, Divine Blessing, and Radiant Items. These are all mainstays in TFT today, but back in 5.5 they were totally new. If you want to relive that feeling and head back into 2021, then the upcoming Revival: Dawn of Heroes game mode is for you.

There’s a lot to get stuck into with TFT’s next revival set, so here’s exactly what you can expect. For starters, a new progression system called the Revival Ladder will help you net more ranks and free rewards. Then there’s the updated ceremony, where Pengu will descend onto your board and give you buffs for all your units.

The revival isn’t going to be exactly the same, though, as augments are going to be retroactively added into the event. When Revival: Dawn of Heroes originally launched augments didn’t exist, but now they do, so you can expect something a little extra. You’ll gain Kalista and Nunu for the Abomination trait where the Monstrosity equips an ax, and Death Approaches now allows Thresh to hook himself to hook himself to the farthest enemy and do more damage.

Riot Games is making Team Fight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes available on PC and mobile from Wednesday September 25 to Monday November 4. That’s between 14.19 and 14.21, if you’ve been keeping track.

The new TFT Tocker’s Trials PvE mode is still available in the run-up to the new Revival too. So if you’re yet to try it, you’ve got until Tuesday September 24.

We’ve also got the best TFT meta comps if you don’t know who to take into your next battle. If you’d rather play Riot’s MOBA instead though, our LoL tier list for patch 14.17 wil tell you who’s hot right now, and sadly, who’s not.

