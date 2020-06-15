Teamfight Tactics patch 10.13 notes – Ekko, Protector nerfs; Cassiopeia, Aurelion Sol, Ekko, Battlecast buffs

If you’re a Teamfight Tactics fan, you might have noticed the autobattler’s latest patch was pretty enormous. TFT patch 10.12 has ushered in the game’s mid-set update, bringing a hefty batch of Champion changes, trait tweaks, new content, and other fixes, as well as retiring a few fighters. Now, the much lighter TFT patch 10.13 has hit the PBE for a round of testing, and while there’s only a handful of adjustments to check out so far, there are some key changes you’ll want to get a look at. Let’s take a look.

First up, a couple of the multiplayer game’s traits are seeing some changes as we hit the midway point though the TFT and LoL 2020 patch schedule. So far on the PBE, the Battlecast and Protector traits are up for some adjustments, with some buffs for the former – at six and eight units – and a nerf for the latter, to six units’ shield value.

As for Champs, Ekko, Kog’Maw, Cassiopeia, and Aurelion Sol are up for changes this patch, with a mix of buffs and nerfs across to board to ability damage and other stats.

Read on to see the latest changes headed for the game in TFT patch 10.13:

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.13 CHAMPION BALANCE CHANGES

Ekko – nerfed

Ekko’s ability damage has decreased to 100/150/2000 from 100/200/2000

Kog’Maw – buffed

Kog’Maw’s ability damage has increased to 2/4/8% of target’s maximum health from 2/4/7% of target’s maximum health

Cassiopeia – buffed

Cassiopeia’s ability damage has increased to 700/1500/4000 from 700/1500/3000

Aurelion Sol – buffed

Aurelion Sol’s damage has increased to 150/200/1000 from 80/150/750

Amount of mana drained has increased to 20/30/50 from 10/25/50

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.13 Trait BALANCE CHANGES

Battlecast

Healing/damage (six unit) increased to 450 from 325

Healing/damage (eight unit) increased to 900 from 600

Protector

Shield value (six unit) decreased to 45% from 55%

That’s all for TFT patch 10.13 for now, but be sure to keep checking back over the next week or so, and more changes are likely to appear for testing before the update goes live on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

If you’re a fan of TFT’s sister MOBA game League of Legends, be sure to take a look at the latest LoL patch 10.13 notes, too, as well as our LoL tier list which will help you work out the best League of Legends Champions to be playing in each role in the live game right now.