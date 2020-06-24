Teamfight Tactics patch 10.14 notes – Star Guardian nerfs; Blitzcrank, Lucian, Ezreal buffs

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.13 has hit the live game, which means we’re over halfway into the autobattler’s and sister game, League of Legends’, 2020 patch cycle. TFT patch 10.13 turned out to be a big ‘un, ushering in a whole bunch Champ and trait changes across the game’s roster, and now TFT patch 10.14 has arrived on the PBE for a batch of testing, piping hot and ready to delve into.

So far, there’s only handful of adjustments to the online multiplayer game’s characters and unit traits, but they’re worth checking out if you’re a fan, especially as there are some pretty significant updates. For example, there are some sizeable decreases to Star Guardian units’ mana for three-, six-, and nine-unit sets.

In addition, there are a few key Champion balance adjustments with the incoming patch, including a nerf for Syndra – the damage dealt by the Dark Sovereign has taken a hit of 25 at each of the levels. Plus, there are important changes for Ashe, and even some sweet buffs for Lucian, Ezreal, and Blitzcrank, too.

Take a look at the TFT patch 10.14 notes below to see what’s currently up for testing ahead of its launch on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – and be sure to keep checking back, as more changes are sure to appear over the course of the next two weeks.

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.14 CHAMPION BALANCE CHANGES

Ashe – changed

Ashe’s duration of stun effect has changed to 2/2/4 from 2/2/2

Blitzcrank – buffed

Blitzcrank’s damage has increased to 200/350/1500 from 200/350/850

Ezreal – buffed

Ezreal’s damage has increased to 100/150/750 from 100/150/400

Lucian – buffed

Lucian’s damage has increased to 150/250/500 from 150/200/375

Syndra – nerfed

Syndra’s damage has decreased to 75/100/175 from 100/125/200

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.14 TRAIT BALANCE CHANGES

Star Guardian – nerfed

Mana (three-unit) decreased to 15 from 25

Mana (six-unit) decreased to 25 from 40

Mana (nine-unit) decreased to 40 from 55

That’s all for TFT patch 10.14 for now, but so keep checking back on these notes over the next week or so, as more changes are likely to appear very soon.

