Teamfight Tactics patch 10.16 notes – multiple tier Champion and trait changes

Buckle up, Teamfight Tactics fans – there’s a hefty batch of changes across the autobattler’s Champion and trait rosters on the way. TFT patch 10.15, which has just gone live alongside the equivalent patch for its sister MOBA game League of Legends’ LoL patch 10.15, wasn’t especially jam-packed, bringing just a handful of key changes. But that’s not the case this time – TFT patch 10.16 has landed on the mutliplayer game’s PBE for testing, and oh boy, is it a big ‘un.
First up, there’s a raft of Champion balance changes across the various tiers, many of them buffs for three-star Champs, with a whopping 22 characters in the TFT roster adjusted. Illaoi, Poppy, Annie, Nautilus, Shen, Vi, and Riven, in particular, are getting multiple changes this cycle based on what’s currently on the PBE, though bear in mind this can – and likely will – change by the time the patch launch rolls around in a fortnight.
In addition, a bunch of TFT traits are also seeing some buffs this round, with a couple of nerfs thrown in, including Battlecast four-, six-, and eight-unit healing and Rebel nine-unit shield value and AD.
Without further ado, let’s take a gander at those TFT patch 10.16 notes, shall we?
Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16 Champion CHanges
Tier One
Illaoi – buffed
- Illaoi’s ability damage has changed to 125/200/500 from 125/200/325
- Illaoi’s MR and armour steal effect has increased to 30/50/90 from 30/40/60
Leona – buffed
- Leona’s ability damage reduction effect has changed to 40/80/400 from 40/80/200
Malphite – buffed
- Malphite’s shield has changed to 40/45/70% from 40/45/60%
Nocturne – buffed
- Nocturne’s ability damage has changed to 200/250/500 from 200/250/400
Poppy – buffed
- Value of Poppy’s shield has changed to 200/300/450 from 200/300/400
- Poppy’s ability damage has changed to 100/150/225 from 100/150/200
Tier Two
Ahri – buffed
- Ahri’s ability damage has changed to 175/250/425 from 175/250/375
Annie – buffed
- Value of Annie’s shield has increased to 400/500/800 from 400/500/700
- Annie’s ability damage has changed to 300/400/700 from 300/400/600
Blitzcrank – buffed
- Blitzcrank’s ability damage has changed to 200/350/1500 from 200/350/850
Darius – buffed
- Darius’ ability damage has changed to 400/550/850 from 400/550/800
Mordekaiser – buffed
- Value of Mordekaiser’s shield has changed to 350/500/950 from 350/500/800
Nautilus – buffed
- Nautilus’ ability damage has changed to 100/200/500 from 100/200/400
- Duration of Nautilus’ stun effect has changed to 3/3/6 seconds from 3/3/5 seconds
Shen – buffed
- Duration of Shen’s ability has changed to 2.5/3/6 seconds from 2.5/3/5 seconds
- Shen’s MR has changed to 15/30/90 from 15/30/45
Zed – buffed
- Zed’s AD steal effect has changed to 20/33/50% from 20/25/40%
Tier Three
Ezreal – buffed
- Ezreal’s ability damage has changed to 100/175/800 from 100/150/400
Rumble – buffed
- Rumble’s ability damage has changed to 500/750/1800 from 500/750/1500
Vayne – buffed
- Vayne’s ability ADA has changed to 175/200/275% from 175/200/225%
Vi – buffed
- Vi’s AD has changed to 350/550/1350 from 350/550/1100
- Vi’s damage from knock up has changed to 150/200/600 from 150/200/500
Tier Four
Gnar – buffed
- Mega Gnar’s health has changed to 750/1250/5000 from 750/1250/4000
Riven – buffed
- Riven’s AD has changed to 100/150/600 from 100/150/450
- Value of Riven’s shield has changed to 200/350/1200 from 200/350/1000
Soraka – nerfed
- Soraka’s healing effect has decreased to 325/500/20000 from 375/550/20000
Wukong – buffed
- Duration of stun effect increased to 2/2/7 from 2/2/5
Tier Five
Janna – buffed
- Duration of Janna’s stun effect has changed to 1.5/1.5/10 from 1.5/1.5/1.5
TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.16 Trait CHANGES
Battlecast – buffed
- Healing and damage (four-unit) increased to 200 from 180
- Healing and damage (six-unit) increased to 550 from 480
- Healing and damage (eight-unit) increased to 1100 from 880
Celestial – nerfed
- Helaing (two-unit) decreased to 15% from 15%
Dark Star – buffed
- AD and spell power (eight-unit) increased to 48 from 38
Infiltrator – buffed
- Attack speed (six-unit) increased to 150% from 120%
Rebel – buffed
- Value of shield (nine-unit) increased to 400 from 330
- AD (nine-unit) AD increased to 20 from 15
Star Guardian – buffed
- Mana (nine-unit) increased to 60 from 45
That’s all we’ve got for the upcoming TFT patch 10.16 notes for now, but do keep checking back as more changes, tweaks, and various other tinkerings could well appear before the update goes live. According to the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, this round o’ changes is due to land on live servers on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Be sure to take a look at the latest batch of changes, too, with the TFT patch 10.15 notes, to find out what’s just arrived in the live game. It was a chunky update, so it’s worth checking out if you haven’t already.