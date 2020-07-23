Teamfight Tactics patch 10.16 notes – multiple tier Champion and trait changes

Buckle up, Teamfight Tactics fans – there’s a hefty batch of changes across the autobattler’s Champion and trait rosters on the way. TFT patch 10.15, which has just gone live alongside the equivalent patch for its sister MOBA game League of Legends’ LoL patch 10.15, wasn’t especially jam-packed, bringing just a handful of key changes. But that’s not the case this time – TFT patch 10.16 has landed on the mutliplayer game’s PBE for testing, and oh boy, is it a big ‘un.

First up, there’s a raft of Champion balance changes across the various tiers, many of them buffs for three-star Champs, with a whopping 22 characters in the TFT roster adjusted. Illaoi, Poppy, Annie, Nautilus, Shen, Vi, and Riven, in particular, are getting multiple changes this cycle based on what’s currently on the PBE, though bear in mind this can – and likely will – change by the time the patch launch rolls around in a fortnight.

In addition, a bunch of TFT traits are also seeing some buffs this round, with a couple of nerfs thrown in, including Battlecast four-, six-, and eight-unit healing and Rebel nine-unit shield value and AD.

Without further ado, let’s take a gander at those TFT patch 10.16 notes, shall we?

Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16 Champion CHanges

Tier One

Illaoi – buffed

Illaoi’s ability damage has changed to 125/200/500 from 125/200/325

Illaoi’s MR and armour steal effect has increased to 30/50/90 from 30/40/60

Leona – buffed

Leona’s ability damage reduction effect has changed to 40/80/400 from 40/80/200

Malphite – buffed

Malphite’s shield has changed to 40/45/70% from 40/45/60%

Nocturne – buffed

Nocturne’s ability damage has changed to 200/250/500 from 200/250/400

Poppy – buffed

Value of Poppy’s shield has changed to 200/300/450 from 200/300/400

Poppy’s ability damage has changed to 100/150/225 from 100/150/200

Tier Two

Ahri – buffed

Ahri’s ability damage has changed to 175/250/425 from 175/250/375

Annie – buffed

Value of Annie’s shield has increased to 400/500/800 from 400/500/700

Annie’s ability damage has changed to 300/400/700 from 300/400/600

Blitzcrank – buffed

Blitzcrank’s ability damage has changed to 200/350/1500 from 200/350/850

Darius – buffed

Darius’ ability damage has changed to 400/550/850 from 400/550/800

Mordekaiser – buffed

Value of Mordekaiser’s shield has changed to 350/500/950 from 350/500/800

Nautilus – buffed

Nautilus’ ability damage has changed to 100/200/500 from 100/200/400

Duration of Nautilus’ stun effect has changed to 3/3/6 seconds from 3/3/5 seconds

Shen – buffed

Duration of Shen’s ability has changed to 2.5/3/6 seconds from 2.5/3/5 seconds

Shen’s MR has changed to 15/30/90 from 15/30/45

Zed – buffed

Zed’s AD steal effect has changed to 20/33/50% from 20/25/40%

Tier Three

Ezreal – buffed

Ezreal’s ability damage has changed to 100/175/800 from 100/150/400

Rumble – buffed

Rumble’s ability damage has changed to 500/750/1800 from 500/750/1500

Vayne – buffed

Vayne’s ability ADA has changed to 175/200/275% from 175/200/225%

Vi – buffed

Vi’s AD has changed to 350/550/1350 from 350/550/1100

Vi’s damage from knock up has changed to 150/200/600 from 150/200/500

Tier Four

Gnar – buffed

Mega Gnar’s health has changed to 750/1250/5000 from 750/1250/4000

Riven – buffed

Riven’s AD has changed to 100/150/600 from 100/150/450

Value of Riven’s shield has changed to 200/350/1200 from 200/350/1000

Soraka – nerfed

Soraka’s healing effect has decreased to 325/500/20000 from 375/550/20000

Wukong – buffed

Duration of stun effect increased to 2/2/7 from 2/2/5

Tier Five

Janna – buffed

Duration of Janna’s stun effect has changed to 1.5/1.5/10 from 1.5/1.5/1.5

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.16 Trait CHANGES

Battlecast – buffed

Healing and damage (four-unit) increased to 200 from 180

Healing and damage (six-unit) increased to 550 from 480

Healing and damage (eight-unit) increased to 1100 from 880

Celestial – nerfed

Helaing (two-unit) decreased to 15% from 15%

Dark Star – buffed

AD and spell power (eight-unit) increased to 48 from 38

Infiltrator – buffed

Attack speed (six-unit) increased to 150% from 120%

Rebel – buffed

Value of shield (nine-unit) increased to 400 from 330

AD (nine-unit) AD increased to 20 from 15

Star Guardian – buffed

Mana (nine-unit) increased to 60 from 45

That’s all we’ve got for the upcoming TFT patch 10.16 notes for now, but do keep checking back as more changes, tweaks, and various other tinkerings could well appear before the update goes live. According to the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, this round o’ changes is due to land on live servers on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Be sure to take a look at the latest batch of changes, too, with the TFT patch 10.15 notes, to find out what’s just arrived in the live game. It was a chunky update, so it’s worth checking out if you haven’t already.