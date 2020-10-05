Teamfight Tactics patch 10.21 notes – Divine, Moonlight reworks; trait balance changes

Right alongside LoL patch 10.21 for its sister MOBA game, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics patch 10.21 has landed on the autobattler’s PBE for its own round of testing, tweaks, and tinkerings. And, it’s a pretty big one. So far on the PBE, there’s a handful of pretty significant Champion buffs that could throw something pretty new into the mix, along with a bunch of trait changes – including reworks of two of them. Let’s take a look, shall we?

First up, those trait overhauls. It looks like Divine’s going to be getting a big ol’ boost, with a change that means it gives a temporary – but heartier – buff. It’ll activate the same way as before – that is, upon attacking six times or dipping below half health – but the trait will now remove all crowd control, as well as grant reduced damage and 50% bonus true damage while in effect.

Moonlight, too, has been reworked for the coming patch, with the trait now rewarding five-unit builds by letting you star up three units, rather than the one previously.

Alongside these two big changes, there’s a batch of adjustments to some of the multiplayer game’s other traits – Hunter, Shade, Assassin, Vanguard, and Duelist – as well as some of TFT’s Champions. Take a look to see the TFT patch 10.21 notes below to see what’s up on the PBE for testing right now (thanks, Surrenderat20):

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.21 Champion Balance Changes

Fiora – buffed

Duration of ability stun effect increased to 2/3/4 from 1.5/2/3

Nidalee – buffed

Per hex damage ability damage amp doubled to 20% from 10%

Diana – nerfed

Ability orbs decreased to 4/5/6/8 from 4/5/6/10

Garen – buffed

Total damage dealt from ability increased to 450/675/1350 from 450/675/1125

Jarvan IV – buffed

Damage from ability increased to 175/250/750 from 175/250/500

Kennen – buffed

Damage from ability increased to 300/450/1350 from 300/450/900

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.21 Trait BALANCE CHANGES

Hunter – changed

Bonus damage dealt (two units) decreased to 150% from 175%

Bonus damage dealt (four units) increased to 200% from 175%

Bonus damage dealt (five units) increased to 225% from 175%

Divine – trait reworked!

Trait now has following effect: “Upon attacking 6 times of dropping below 50% health, Divine champions remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 66% reduced damage and dealing 50% bonus true damage for the duration.” Two units: four seconds Four units: seven seconds Six units: ten seconds Eight units: 13 seconds



Moonlight – trait reworked!

Trait now has following effect: “At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight Champions star up until combat ends.

(If tied, the champion with the most items is chosen.)” Three units: one Champion Five units: three Champions

(If tied, the champion with the most items is chosen.)”

Shade – buffed

Bonus damage dealt (two units) increased to 150 from 100

Bonus damage dealt (three units) increased to 400 from 325

Bonus damage dealt (four units) increased to 750 from 650

Assassin – buffed

Chance of critical strike (six units) increased to 50% from 40%

Vanguard – buffed

Armour (six units) increased to 750 from 500

New! There’s now a bonus for eight units: 2000 armour

Duelist – buffed

Attack speed per stack (two units) increased to 15 from 12

Attack speed per stack (four units) increased to 25 from 20

Attack speed per stack (six units) increased to 40 from 35

Attack speed per stack (eight units) increased to 80 from 60

That’s all we’ve got for the Teamfight Tactics patch 10.21 notes for now, but do keep checking back as more changes and updates could appear on the PBE before the patch goes live. According to the League of Legends 2020 patch schedule, TFT patch 10.21 is due to go live on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, so there’s time yet for more changes to eyeball. It’s worth noting that the above are based on what’s up for testing, so might not reflect the complete or final versions of the upcoming changes.

In the meantime, take a look at our guides to the best Teamfight Tactics items and our TFT tier list if you’re keen to brush up on your skills ahead of your next game.