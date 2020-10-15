Teamfight Tactics patch 10.22 notes – Dazzler, Keeper trait reworks; Divine nerfs

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.21 has done its time on the autobattler’s testing servers and made its way to the live game, so now it’s time to take a good look at what its follow-up will bring. TFT patch 10.22 is now landing on the PBE, and while it’s more modest in scope than its sister MOBA game’s own impending update – LoL patch 10.22 – it’s set to usher in some key tweaks and tinkerings you’ll want to know about. Let’s take a peep, shall we?

First up, already on the PBE are some Teamfight Tactics trait changes. There’s just a handful for now, which is to be expected given we’re only a day or so into the multiplayer game’s fortnight-long 10.22 testing cycle, but two of them have been reworked, which could throw some intriguing changes into the mix.

The first of these is Dazzler – where the trait’s effect was previously “Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit by 50% for a few seconds”, the reduced attack damage criteria and effect duration have now been tweaked. Additionally, the Keeper trait has also been changed pretty significantly.

Alongside these, there’s already a small batch of Champion balance changes up for testing, So far, Kayn, Lillia, Morgana, and Vayne are in for some adjustments, though we could well see more arrive on the PBE over the next couple of weeks. Read on for the TFT patch 10.22 notes to see what updates are headed the game’s way – and note that these could change over the next fortnight, so keep checking back.

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.22 CHAMPION BALANCE CHANGES

Kayn – nerfed

Damage dealt from Shadow Assassin ability decreased to 50% from 65%

Lillia – changed

Enemy damage taken while sleeping that will cause them to awaken decreased to 500/500/500 from 500/750/1000

Morgana – buffed

Damage dealt by ability increased to 375/600/2000 from 250/400/2000

Vayne – buffed

Bonus true damage dealt by ability increased to 50/90/140 from 40/75/125

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.22 TRAIT BALANCE CHANGES

Dazzler – reworked!

This trait’s effect has been changed to: “Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit for 8 seconds” from “Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit by 50% for a few seconds”.

New effects: (Two units) – 40% Attack Damage Reduction (Four units) – 80% Attack Damage Reduction



Keeper – reworked!

This trait’s effect has been changed to: “At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves a shield for 8 seconds. While the shield holds, incoming crowd control durations are reduced by 75%” from “At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves and all nearby allies a shield for 8 seconds. This shield is 50% stronger on Keepers.”

New effects: (Two units) – 200-strength shield (Four units) – 300-strength shield (Six units) – 500-strength shield



Divine – nerfed

Duration of effects (four units) decreased to 6 seconds from 7 seconds

Duration of effects (six units) decreased to 9 seconds from 10 seconds

Duration of effects (eight units) decreased to 13 seconds from 14 seconds

That’s all we’ve got for the Teamfight Tactics patch 10.22 notes right now, but make sure to keep checking back as more changes and updates will likely appear on the PBE before the patch goes live in a couple weeks’ time. According to the League of Legends 2020 patch schedule, TFT patch 10.22 is due to hit the live game on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. It’s worth noting that the above are based on what’s up for testing, so might not reflect the complete or final versions of the upcoming changes.

In the meantime, take a look at our guides to the best Teamfight Tactics items and our TFT tier list if you’re keen to brush up on your skills ahead of your next game.