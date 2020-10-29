Teamfight Tactics patch 10.23 notes – Divine, Keeper trait changes

The end of the year approaches, Teamfight Tactics fans. Leaves on the trees are changing colour, the days are growing chillier, and we’re rolling ever closer to the end of the multiplayer game’s 2020 patch cycle. TFT patch 10.22 has finished up on the autobattler’s testing grounds and headed to live, which means it’s time to see what the next update holds.

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.23 has now begun dropping onto the PBE for its own fortnight of testing, and though there’s just a mere handful of balance changes that have popped up so far, they’re worth being aware of to get an idea of what’s on the way very soon. First of which are a couple of trait balance changes – take note, Warlord and Keeper Champion fans! The first of these two traits is seeing a bit of a buff to six unit builds, with a spell power increase. Keeper, meanwhile, has had its effect adjusted a little.

As for Champs, Xin Zhao and Ahri are the only two with any tweaks right now, but you can check out what’s what in the notes below.

As ever, be sure to keep checking back on these notes over the course of the update’s testing cycle, as we’ll surely see more changes appear for tinkering very soon – and we’ll include all you need to know here. For now, let’s take a look at the Teamfight Tactics patch 10.23 notes:

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.23 CHAMPION BALANCE CHANGES

Xin Zhao – changed (tier three)

Xin Zhao’s ability has been changed: “Crescent Guard: Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing [200/250/350 (x SP)] of his Attack Damage to nearby enemies and gain [30/40/100] Armour and Magic Resist for the rest of combat”



Ahri – buffed (tier four)

Damage dealt by Ahri’s ability has increased to 500/750/3000 from 475/675/3000

* Morgana – buffed

*Note – this has already been shipped to live, but could be back for testing or undone, depending on how it goes in the live game:

Update to the patch – We accidentally shipped the following change as well: Morgana Spell Dmg: 250/400/2000 >>> 325/525/2000 This was not intended and due to an error, but we're going to leave it for now. Will keep an eye on things and undo via B-Patch next week if necessary. pic.twitter.com/YfvTJsOjk5 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) October 28, 2020

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.23 TRAIT BALANCE CHANGES

Keeper – effect changed

“At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves and all nearby allies a shield for a duration. This shield is 50% stronger on Keepers.” Two units: 175 shield, 8 seconds Four units: 250 shield, 10 seconds Six units: 400 shield, 15 seconds



Warlord – buffed

Spell Power (six units) increased to 45 from 40

That’s about it for the Teamfight Tactics patch 10.23 notes right now, but keep checking back as more changes and updates will likely appear on the PBE before the patch goes live in a couple weeks’ time. According to the League of Legends 2020 patch schedule, TFT patch 10.23 is go live Wednesday, November 11, 2020. It’s worth noting that the above are based on what’s up for testing, so might not reflect the complete or final versions of the upcoming changes.

While you’re here, take a look at our rundowns of the best Teamfight Tactics items and our TFT tier list if you’re keen to brush up ahead of your next match.