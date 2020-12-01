Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 notes – Vanguard, Keeper, Mage changes

The year is winding down and so too is the Teamfight Tactics 2020 patch cycle. The multiplayer game’s final patch of the year has now landed on the PBE alongside League of Legends patch 10.25 for a round o’ tweaks and tinkerings. It doesn’t look like this one’s going to bring a major batch of gameplay changes, but there are some champion and trait adjustments you’ll want to note.

First up, trait updates this patch target Mage, Keeper, and Vanguard builds. The latter’s getting some armour buffs across the board, while Mage’s two-unit spell power’s getting a minor boost. The Keeper trait, however, is getting a bit of a nerf where two units are concerned – shield’s dropping to 150 from 170.

As for champions, there’s a handful of adjustments on the way for the final patch of the year. Wukong, Fiora, Sylas, Vi, Veigar, Xin Zhao, Yone, and Kayn are all in for various changes across the different tiers this round (most of which are buffs), and you can check these out in detail in the notes below.

Without further ado, here are the Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 notes (thanks, Surrenderat20!):

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.25 CHAMPION BALANCE CHANGES

Tier one

Wukong – buffed

Ability Attack Damage percentage increased to 250/265/280% from 225/250/275%

Fiora – buffed

Damage dealt increased to 250/400/600 from 200/300/450

Tier two

Sylas – buffed

Damage dealt increased to 250/400/700/1111 from 250/400/600/1000

Vi – nerfed

Armour reduction effect from ability decreased to 40/60/80% from 50/75/100%

Tier three

Xin Zhao – changed

Ability Attack Damage percentage changed to 330/340/350% from 300/325/350%

Veigar – buffed

Damage dealt increased to 475/650/950 from 450/600/900

Tier five

Yone – nerfed

Armour reduction effect from ability decreased to 80% from 90%

Kayn – changed

Damage dealt changed to 375/575/6666 from 400/600/6666

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.25 TRAIT BALANCE CHANGES

Mage – buffed

Spell power (six units) increased to 120% from 110%

Keeper – nerfed

Shield (two units) decreased to 150 from 170

Vanguard – buffed

Armour (two units) increased to 120 from 100

Armour (four units) increased to 300 from 250

Armour (six units) increased to 600 from 750

Armour (eight units) increased to 2000 from 1500

That’s all there is in the way of notes for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 right now, but keep checking back over its tie on the PBE as more changes could appear before the content drop heads to the live game. According to the League of Legends 2020 patch schedule, TFT patch 10.25 is go live Wednesday, December 9, 2020. It’s worth noting that the above notes are just tentative changes based on what’s up for testing, and might not reflect the complete or final versions of the upcoming tweaks.

