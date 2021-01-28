Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 notes – Slayer, Spirit trait tweaks, Elise, Tristana changes

The first balance changes of Teamfight Tactics’ 11.3 update have started dropping onto the multiplayer game’s testing grounds. While there are just a few up on the PBE for a fortnight of tinkering right now, there are some key tweaks to a few of the autobattler’s traits and champions which are worth knowing if you’re looking to keep your edge when the patch drops next week.

First up, the champion gameplay updates. Elise is currently seeing two elements of her ability adjusted on the testing server, with her Spider Form’s bonus health effect nerfed at the lower two levels. Additionally, the Spider Queen’s increased mana cost has risen from a flat 33% to a scaled range of 35/35/50%. Tristana, the Yordle Gunner, on the other hand is getting buffed this patch, based on what’s up for testing. Her ability’s bonus attack speed has increased by 10% at all three levels.

As for traits, Riot’s looking to revise Slayer and Spirit champs a little this update, which means there are some adjustments to the former’s (six-unit) lifesteal and bonus damage effects, and the latter’s (four-unit) bonus damage dealt.

Without further ado, here are the tentative Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 notes based on what’s on the PBE right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 11.3 CHAMPION CHANGES

Tier One

Tristana – buffed

Bonus attack speed from ability increased to 60/70/90% from 50/60/80%

Elise – nerfed

Bonus Health from ability decreased to 25/30/45% from 35/40/45%

Mana Cost increase on next spell increased to 35/35/50% from a flat 33%

Tier Three

Darius – buffed

Damage dealt from ability increased to 550/850/1400 from 550/800/1300

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 11.3 TRAIT CHANGES

Slayer – buffed

Lifesteal (six-unit) increased to 30-60% from 25-30%

Bonus damage dealt (six-unit) increased to 35-80% from 30-75%

Spirit – nerfed

Attack speed (four-unit) decreased to 35% from 40%

That’s all for the tentative Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 notes for now, but keep checking back on this page over the week or so as we’ll keep it updated with the changes being tested on the PBE before they go live very soon.

