If there’s one thing I love about a new Teamfight Tactics set, it’s getting used to unique mechanics. As the auto battler shifts from Inkborn Fables into the new, sparkle-shrouded Magic n’ Mayhem, Riot has introduced charms, a unique system that sees powerful abilities added to your in-game store. You can do everything from summoning a 2,000HP dragon to boosting your specific trait’s power for a relatively fair chunk of gold, but there’s one TFT Set 12 charm you’ll probably never get – and it’s absolutely wild.

Forget Summon Dragon; Magnum Opus is where it’s at. Coming in at a whopping 99 gold, Teamfight Tactics Set 12’s most elusive charm allows you to trade a huge 66 health for a permanent three star, five cost champion. Do I hear chants of ‘OP’ and ‘busted?’

While initially I also raised an eyebrow, Magnum Opus’ cost alone feels like it makes up for it. Firstly, charms are randomized, so while you may be able to accrue 99 gold, there’s no guarantee that it’ll actually drop in your store – especially because charms only appear every other round. Secondly, in order to sacrifice that 66 health, you’ll have to play every round flawlessly – especially as the match progresses. If you’ve ever needed proof that TFT is, in fact, one of the most fiendish strategy games out there, then I think that does the job.

But, given very few players will actually get to try out Magnum Opus, I ask game designer Matt Dunn about the philosophy of including high-level items like this one.

“One of our goals with charms was to ensure that players of all types could find charms that they enjoyed – ones that catered to their favorite ways to play the game. For some players, that means chasing these wild, impossible dreams and making them a reality, and Magnum Opus gives players like that another dream to chase. It may be hard to pull off, but some players will make it their mission to see it done, and when they do it, they will have quite a story to share.

“On top of all that, it’s also nice to have some charms in the mix that can make a player do a double take, the kind of thing that creates that ‘wow, I can’t believe this exists,’ feeling,” he continues. “It adds a bit of wonder to the game. Having big dreams out there is important.”

Following my performance during the TFT Magic n’ Mayhem preview, I can confirm that I absolutely will not be getting Magnum Opus anytime soon, but I’d be lying if I said its existence isn’t tempting to me. As someone who spent many a day chasing after Diablo 4 unique items back when it launched last year, uber-rare items entice my hyper-competitive side. Goodbye grass-touching summer days, hello Magnum Opus; I will find you, and I will have you.

Riot has set the TFT Set 12 release date for Wednesday, July 31, so thankfully you’ve not got too long to wait.

If you're looking to get prepared for Magic n' Mayhem, though, I asked game director Peter Whalen and game producer Dan Townsend what TFT comps they'll be running when Set 12 drops, so make sure you take a look.

