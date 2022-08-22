TFT Set 7.5 sees Aurelion Sol at his best, Riot claims

TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms breathes new life into the League of Legends auto battler, adding a plethora of new traits, dragons, and Little Legends. Throughout Dragonlands, however, space puppy and celestial sass ball, Aurelion Sol, has been causing havoc, leading to buffs, then nerfs. In Set 7.5 he shouldn’t be a problem, though, as Riot is happy with his current state.

Renowned for his mischief, Star Forger Aurelion Sol has caused absolute chaos during Teamfight Tactics Set 7 – but TFT Set 7.5 looks to have tamed the mighty celestial dragon.

Initially the character was extremely underpowered, leading to a rework in patch 12.13, followed by buffs in patch 12.14, followed by nerfs in patch 12.14b as the champion was deemed OP by the game’s playerbase.

Ahead of TFT Set 7.5, we asked Riot whether or not Aurelion Sol continues to be a spanner in the works, but game design director Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer confirms that the celestial is in a good spot.

When asked about the state of our favourite scaly sass master, Mortdog notes “all of the dragons got a general nerf with the launch of the set, because of their price reduction and things like that we’re trying to lower their power a bit.

“But overall we’re pretty happy with where Aurelion Sol has landed in the mid set,” he states. “I think the spell is pretty close to where we want it, the nice thing is two Evoker and three Evoker are pretty accessible, and it works well because of his damage amp.”

“TLDR we’re happy with Aurelion Sol now,” he concludes, and hopefully that adds a little reassurance to your day (even if the past few weeks have been ruined by black holes).

TFT Set 7.5 will see the introduction of a few new champion chibis, as well as a reworked battle pass with more free elements than ever before. It also introduces a slew of new traits, including the likes of Darkflight and Lagoon.

If you’re looking to brush up on Set 7.5 in advance, be sure to check out the TFT patch 12.15 notes to familiarize yourself with the current meta. You can also take a look at how much money you’ve spent on League of Legends, TFT’s sister title – but you might not like what you see.