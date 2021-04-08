Another super fast 7GB/s PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is here, this time from Teamgroup

With Intel’s 11th generation Rocket Lake processors finally joining AMD in supporting PCIe 4.0, we’re now seeing faster NVMe SSDs coming out of the woodwork. Teamgroup is the latest to debut a speedy 7GB/s drive, with the Cardea A440 available in high 1TB or 2TB capacities. It has all the qualities of the best SSD for gaming on paper, but we’ll see if it can take the crown when benchmarks land.

Teamgroup states that the A440 has sequential read and write speeds of 7000MB/s and 6900MB/s respectively, nearly the maximum 8GB/s bandwidth supported on the PCIe 4.0 standard. This is impressive considering most PCIe 4.0 SSDs offer write speeds around 5000MB/s.

The drive is accompanied by two heatsinks, with one using a finned aluminium design. This should hopefully help cool the SSD, keeping it as close to the rated speeds for as long as possible before thermal throttling kicks in. It’s a swanky looking heatsink, but unfortunately it’ll be hidden behind the best graphics card in many PC builds.

Endurance seems to be on par with other high-speed SSDs, with a 700TBW rating for the 1TB model, which is identical to Sabrent’s 7000MB/s Rocket 4 Plus, and slightly higher than the Samsung 980 Pro’s 600TBW.

When the Cardea A440 launches in May, there’s no telling what the stock situation will be, but hopefully you won’t need to smuggle any in on speedboats. US prices are set at $229 for the 1TB model and $429 for the 2TB model – the latter costing you less per GB and both sitting close to rivals from Samsung and Corsair.