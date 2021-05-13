You can game on Teamgroup’s new 1TB USB stick with SSD-rivalling speeds

If you’re running out of storage space and try to install the best PC game onto that USB stick you found lying in your drawer, chances are it won’t even fit – especially with games like Microsoft Flight Simulator weighing in at a chonky 127GB. Even if you pass the capacity hurdle, the read and write speeds will struggle to load a game, but Teamgroup’s new USB 3.2 stick solves both of these problems.

While standard USB 2.0 sticks hit read and write speeds of around 25MB/s and 10MB/s respectively, Teamgroup’s new thumb drive can hit 600MB/s and 500MB/s. It’s not quite NVMe speeds, but it’s the highest we’ve seen on a thumb drive and even beats some of the SATA options in our best SSD for gaming guide. Pair that with a 1TB capacity, and you can seriously consider running games off a pen drive.

This could be the perfect way to add some extra storage to the best gaming laptop if it has no upgradable storage, but you’ll need a USB 3.2×2 Type-C port or later to get the full speed, such as the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13.

Teamgroup hasn’t disclosed how much this new drive will cost, but Sandisk’s 1TB USB-C stick with a lower 150MB/s read speed already sets you back around $130. So, you’ll definitely be paying a premium with this model over a standard external hard drive or SSD in exchange for a miniscule footprint.