You could build a gorgeous Sakura pink PC build with this new DDR5 gaming RAM

If you’re sick of boring PC builds, you might be interested in this new RAM from memory maker TeamGroup. It’s just launched two new color variants of its high-spec T-Force DDR5 RAM modules, and the pastel pink option in particular could be a must-have if you’re after that cherry blossom look for your next PC.

Made with gamers in mind, these TeamGroup T-Force RAM modules let you mix fun aesthetics with raw power, offering frequencies up to 7,600MHz, depending on the color choice. That makes this RAM’s top speed faster than some of the best gaming RAM you can buy today, including the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RGB, and this T-Force duo looks great doing it, too.

First, let’s look at the pink. The pastel color shading of the diamond rose T-Force Xtreem completes an otherwise simple design, coating a 2mm thick sandblasted aluminum heat spreader that has the Xtreem and T-Force logos prominent, but otherwise stays pretty clean. There’s no RGB, keeping this pink RAM option smart and clean.

This dual-mode pink memory comes in two different kits, one with two 24GB modules to make 48GB in total, and another with two 16GB modules to make 32GB, with frequencies between 6,800MHz and 7,600MHz. Given the color, it’s perfect for that all-pink PC build, where you might be able to throw in components like this pink RTX 4070 Super.

The white variant, however, is a different beast. The snow white coating looks more textured than the pink, but it’s applied to the same 2mm heat spreader. Unlike the pink, however, this white T-Force Xtreem RAM has an ARGB strip at the top. TeamGroup recommends this memory for an all-white gaming PC build, but I can see it being quite striking in an all-black case too.

It has four different configurations, each with dual-channel support (meaning two RAM sticks), ranging from 32GB to an impressive 96GB of memory. Unlike the pink DIMMs, these modules only come with a single 6,800MHz frequency option. Both the pink and white T-Force RAM come with a lifetime warranty, so if you run into any issues, TeamGroup promises a replacement if the damage isn’t your fault.

Of course, if pink or white isn’t your thing, there are other T-Force Xtreem RAM color choices from which you can choose, including a Narvik Black ARGB version that you can grab from Amazon using this link here.

These powerful TeamGroup RAM modules will look great in a brand new build, as long as you choose the right case to fit the color schemes. Check out our best PC case guide to help you choose, with options such as the NZXT H7 Flow RGB looking stylish without breaking the bank.