TeamGroup just made buying gaming RAM easier, for both Intel and AMD CPU owners

Memory maker TeamGroup is releasing several new dual-mode DDR5 RAM modules that are compatible with both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles for overclocking. This fast memory from TeamGroup, which the company is targeting at gamers and content creators through its T-Force and T-Create brands, will allow users to switch between the two leading CPU brands during a PC upgrade, without losing the ability to run their RAM at its full-rated settings.

The new TeamGroup memory, which is designed for high-performance gaming and content creation, offers effective frequencies from between 6,400MHz and 8,000MHz. On paper, that gives these modules a faster frequency than some of the best gaming RAM on the market today, and it now also has the benefit of working with both Intel and AMD’s profile systems.

Intel XMP and AMD EXPO are features that make it easier to run your RAM at its top rated frequency and latency timings, by enabling the speeds with a profile in your BIOS. Effectively, it’s still overclocking, as it’s running the RAM beyond its JEDEC-rated speeds, but memory makers guarantee that their RAM will work at these higher frequencies.

In the past, you had to pick between either XMP or EXPO, locking your chosen RAM to either an Intel or AMD board for the best performance. While we’ve not tested it out for ourselves, this new RAM from TeamGroup promises to automatically work with both profile systems, offering what the company calls “seamless one-click overclocking” for users.

While some AMD boards could sometimes detect XMP profiles on RAM, it hasn’t always worked reliably in the past, with the wrong settings often being detected. This RAM, if it works as TeamGroup suggests, should help to change that, making the process of transferring your RAM from one CPU brand to another much easier.

TeamGroup is shipping these RAM modules in two different configurations, one with two 16GB modules and the other with two 24GB modules. The company is suggesting that they should be broadly compatible with the latest Intel and AMD motherboards, but it does suggest that it’ll work best using a Z790 motherboard with a 14th-gen Intel Core CPU, or an X870E motherboard using an AMD Ryzen 9000 processor. TeamGroup says it’s working with motherboard makers including Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte to ensure the best compatibility.

If these new TeamGroup modules work as intended, then that’s good news for gamers, meaning you just need to choose one type of RAM that you can use properly on either system. If you’re considering an upgrade, check out our best gaming CPU guide to help you choose your next processor.