A city building game becomes even more compelling when it has a distinct sense of style to it. A fantasy vision of Industrial Age structures gives Frostpunk 2 a real identity, as does the Caribbean aesthetic of Tropico 6. And this is certainly the case with Technotopia, a new sci-fi hybrid of deckbuilders and city management games that couples its design innovations with bold art deco visuals. The result is striking enough that the game’s been on our radar for months now, with the welcome news coming just today that it’s received a launch date set for the very near future.

Technotopia plays with the kind of formula expected of a city building game, casting players as an artificial intelligence called Iris that seeks to create a utopian society. This is complicated by a Frostpunk 2-style system where four different factions of society vie for power. While building out different districts, chosen through a deck of cards, these factions present different views of the direction the city should move in, requiring Iris to cater to often opposing desires in order to maintain harmony.

As mentioned above, Technotopia is also a great-looking game, everything from its character portraits to the overview of the city itself inspired by 1920s fashion and art deco architecture. This, combined with its focus on tough decision making and city planning, makes it seem pretty promising.

Technotopia launches on Wednesday October 16, 2024. Wishlist it or find more information on Steam right here.

