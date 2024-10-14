These limited edition Tekken 8 fight sticks are gorgeous, but super expensive

PDP just revealed six beautiful new Tekken 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade fight sticks, but they’re going to cost you quite a pretty penny to own. The good news is that these fight sticks are built to last, and the limited edition designs come numbered out of 300.

Many of the best fight sticks are expensive, as they’re a tailor-made bit of kit that only has one purpose. That being said, the $499.99 being asked for these is going to be hard to swallow, even for the most dedicated Tekken 8 player.

These new fight sticks feature an etching of one of six popular characters: Jin, Kazuya, King, Law, Lili, or Xiaoyu. Each model is also numbered out of 300, showing just how limited these new sticks are with only 1,800 in total being made.

Despite the limited nature of these fight sticks, they will retain the ability to customize the buttons and joystick thanks to the inclusion of a quick access panel. Each board comes with a Link 2 detachable joystick with a Sanwa JLF base while the buttons are 30mm Sanwa Denshi. This is great not only for customization but also for hot swapping in the event of a technical issue.

PDP is making the most of its Tekken 8 license so far, with a branded version of its Victrix Pro BFG wireless controller and a Tekken 8 tournament backpack.

PDP is still a bit of an unknown when it comes to gaming peripherals, but the company was acquired by Turtle Beach earlier this year and is quietly building its reputation, helped by the release of the PDP Riffmaster which is compatible with Fortnite Festival.

For a better look at some of the PDP Victrix Pro FS Arcade’s close competitors, take a look at our Razer Kitsune review and Nacon Daija review, with both sticks scoring highly when put through their paces.