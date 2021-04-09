Tell Me Why tops Assassin’s Creed, WoW Shadowlands, and more at GLAAD awards

GLAAD is an organisation dedicated to the inclusion of LGBT folks in media, and the group’s annual awards highlights some of the best portrayals throughout media, including videogames. This year, there was a tie for the top honour in the outstanding videogame category between Dontnod’s Tell Me Why and Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 – though we really only have a mandate to talk about the former here at PCGamesN.

Tell Me Why was billed back in 2019 as the first major game to feature a playable trans protagonist, and developer Dontnod actually worked with GLAAD through the game’s production to ensure that Tyler’s portrayal would be both sensitive and authentic.

Other games nominated for GLAAD’s outstanding videogame category include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bugsnax, Hades, If Found, Ikenfell, Immortals Fenyx Rising, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and the Guns, Love, and Tentacles DLC for Borderlands 3.

You can check GLAAD’s official site for the full list of winners across every media genre.