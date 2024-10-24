The first era of Command and Conquer games still holds up today. The methodical base building, the iconic unit barks, gathering your army and rolling out to the industrial thumps and clangs of a Frank Klepacki soundtrack. With EA seemingly reluctant to deliver us a proper new C&C game any time soon, Tempest Rising is looking like a serious contender to step up and claim that RTS throne for itself. If you’re curious to see how it stacks up, you can sign up now for an upcoming closed beta test.

If you, like me, crave that old-school brand of strategy, Tempest Rising has exactly what you want – right down to the unerring presence of Klepacki on the soundtrack. Set in the wake of nuclear destruction during an alternate-history World War 3, it pits the now-unified world government, the GDF, against the rebellious and desperate guerilla faction the Tempest Dynasty.

Tempest Rising is heavily inspired by the best RTS games of the ‘90s and ‘00s such as StarCraft, Total Annihilation, and of course Command and Conquer itself. Yet lead designer Brandon Casteel of Slipgate Ironworks told us in a recent interview that he wants to use those as a springboard to make Tempest Rising stand apart on its own merits.

With each faction presenting a large roster of units to choose from – “a sumptuous array of options,” in Casteel’s words – along with the support of powerful specialist units to complement your strategy, there’s a lot of aspects to balance. To help with that process, Slipgate is running a closed multiplayer beta test throughout November to help get a wider perspective on what works and what doesn’t, and it wants your help.

The beta test includes both ranked and unranked matchmaking for PvP multiplayer, as well as the option to play skirmish matches against computer-controlled opponents, with three levels of bot difficulty available. You’ll have access to both the GDF and Tempest Dynasty factions, with three maps to choose from – Alps for 2v2 showdowns, or Overgrown Oasis and Altitude for one-on-ones.

The Tempest Rising closed multiplayer beta runs from Thursday November 7 to Thursday November 21. Limited slots are available, and those who are selected will be sent an email to confirm their entry ahead of the start date. If you’re eager to join, sign up here.

