Try out Command and Conquer successor Tempest Rising with new demo

While strategy fans have plenty of great options this year, from the upcoming Frostpunk 2 and Total War: Pharaoh Dynasty update to the already launched Homeworld 3 and Manor Lords, one game we’ve been watching with interest is Tempest Rising. Created in the spirit of the classic Command and Conquer series, Tempest Rising seems like the natural successor to a style of RTS that’s laid dormant for far too long. And now, as part of the TactiCon 2024 celebrations, you can get a firsthand look at how it’s shaping up with today’s launch of a new Steam demo.

Tempest Rising is an RTS game set in an alternate history 1997 where armed groups must compete for survival amidst the ruins of a world ravaged by nuclear war. Its new demo lets players see how its Command and Conquer style game systems work through the second missions of both its Tempest Dynasty and Global Defense Forces faction campaigns.

The Global Defense Forces mission takes place in Iceland, involves fighting against Tempest Dynasty forces, and includes units like the Engineer and Riot Van, as well as the Beacon Support Power. The Tempest Dynasty mission sees players fighting to take over an enemy base and rescue a friendly captive using the Boar tank, Technicians skilled in mine deployment, and the Dynasty Power Plant ability, Distribution Mode.

You can check out Tempest Rising’s demo, which will be available from today until next Monday July 22, on its Steam page right here.

