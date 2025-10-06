I'd already abandoned the dream of a new Command and Conquer game long before the EA takeover was announced, but now it feels even less likely. The good news is that we're currently in a bold era of punchy up-and-comers like Tempest Rising that are inspired by the best RTS games of the past. Developer Slipgate Ironworks has continued to build on its creation, and the new Tempest Rising update has some great additions packed in. There are more maps, expanded AI options, extra customization tools, and fresh ways to indulge in the simple delight of a good old comp-stomp.

If you want a modern strategy game that feels like a true successor to Command and Conquer, Tempest Rising reigns supreme at summoning the vibes of the Westwood classics, yet it still manages to find its own reasons to exist. Ed delivered it a triumphant 8/10 in our Tempest Rising review, and it's been continuing to improve since launch with regular updates addressing balance, adding maps, and introducing more features such as adjustable game speed. Slipgate's new patch is focused on skirmish and custom games, and brings a few extra fantastic quality-of-life tools into play.

As memorable as the best C&C campaigns are, my greatest memories of the series largely come from skirmishes, whether going head-to-head with friends or teaming up together for some co-op games to obliterate computer-controlled foes. The art of the comp-stomp lives on to this day; while pushing your skills to their limit can be rewarding, sometimes it's nice to just take it easy, amass a monstrous horde of tanks, and blast everything in sight to smithereens.

Now, to enhance Tempest Rising's offering in the field, Slipgate has rolled out one "highly requested" feature, allowing you to flip AI opponents between defensive, aggressive, and standard personalities in skirmish or custom games. This lets you play however you want, and there's also a new 'casual' difficulty setting to ease you in more gently. Three more maps have been introduced based on the Dynasty's third level and GDF missions two and ten.

Additionally, the developer has expanded the custom match settings. You can now set a particular game speed that applies to all players, turn doctrines on or off, and apply a starting veterancy to armies. You're also able to enable infinite money, intel, and power if you just want to take it easy and see some explosions.

Personally, I'm actually most excited for the introduction of a 'select all units of the same type' option. There's also a toggle that will prevent non-combat units from being picked up when using a large drag-select, so you can quickly grab your army in a blink without accidentally dragging workers along.

To further help you keep track of your troops, same-type forces will now appear grouped in a numbered stack in the selection box. Last but not least, the Dynasty's mobile refinery, the Tempest Rig, gains a command that will dismantle, move, and redeploy it without needing to wait to manually go through the steps.

This Tempest Rising update is out now, Monday October 6. Find the game here if you're in the mood for some old-school RTS action.

