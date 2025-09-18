There is a long list of Pokémon games that those without Nintendo consoles have missed out on, and the Minecraft-like Pokopia is all set to cause more envy next year. Most people will have played Palworld, the edgy cousin of our favorite monster-taming series, but there are plenty of games like Pokémon that deserve more praise. Fortunately, you can score one of them (specifically, Temtem), as well as seven other underrated indies, for just $1.75 / £1.55 each, thanks to a new Humble Bundle.

Pokémon is a bit of a sore spot for those playing on the best gaming PCs. Sure, there are ways of getting the iconic franchise on your computer, but they involve emulators and ROMs, and aren't viable for law-abiding citizens of the internet. Temtem is probably the closest anyone has come to capturing the same magic as those Nintendo games, and you don't need to go downloading random .exe files to get it.

One of the best MMOs to replicate the monster-catching action of the Pokémon franchise, Temtem's vibrant aesthetics hide a wonderfully complex battle system. While Gamefreak has chosen to make Pokémon simple enough for young kids to enjoy, Temtem is like putting spikes on a Pokéball and catching it with your bare hands.

It has everything you could want from a Pokémon-style game. You have 165 unique creatures to catch and train, special variants of different Temtems, challenging lairs, and a full story about unleashing your tamer potential. Even if the fact that it's an MMO annoys you, you can enjoy Temtem as a single-player game, like I did. I actually think that this is the superior way to experience it, too, since I prefer playing alone.

However, if you want a game like the iconic '90s franchise, nothing is more nostalgia-fueled than Cassette Beasts. Wearing its influence on its sleeve, it's one of the best indie games to capture that Pokémon feeling, and it sees you trade out those Pokéballs for a good ol' fashioned tape recorder (I hope younger readers still recognise that ancient technology). Thankfully, it's not just a 1:1 recreation of Pokémon either, as you can actually use a fusion system to create more powerful beasts to use in battles.

Those are two of the most similar to Nintendo's series, but many of them have a 'Mon-like aesthetic without using the monster-catching vibe of the series. Meg's Monster is a story game with JRPG mechanics like Pokémon, but your character is actually undefeatable. So how do you lose? Well, your main goal is to keep Meg from crying, and if one tear falls out of those eyeballs, it's game over for you. It's an unusual mechanic, and I appreciate the devs trying to do something different.

This bundle is worth these three games alone, but you can have them and five more, thanks to the new Critter Chaos Bundle at Humble Bundle. That's eight games for just $14 / £12.45, or $1.75 / £1.55 each, which is ridiculously cheap. However, this bundle is only available in the Humble Store until Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - so you may want to grab it before you lose this great catch.

Fortunately, all of these Pokémon-like games are also Verified for Valve's console, so you can play them on the go, too. Speaking of which, check out our list of the best Steam Deck games if you would like to find other handheld classics. Meanwhile, our list of the best upcoming PC games is filled with lots of other reasons to be excited.

