Tenet of the Spark has a great premise. While the upcoming action game features a fantastic visual style, its characters moving through a colorful world with loose-limbed cartoon energy, and its Sifu-style melee combat seems solid, it’s the concept that animates its story of a boxer out to solve a mystery that really grabs attention. In short, Tenet of the Spark’s protagonist lives in the modern world but, in a Devil May Cry 5 or Assassin’s Creed-like twist, can also see his surroundings and enemies through the time-warping worldview of an Aztec or Viking warrior, each with their own combat style.

Tenet of the Spark looks, at its heart, to be a single-player fighting game in the vein of exacting beat-’em-ups like Sifu. The big difference is how the main character, Will, channels a mystical ability called the Spark to see the world — and transform the game’s levels — into the kind of landscapes his Viking and Aztec alter egos would have called home.

While Will is a boxer returning to the modern city he grew up in, its streets can transform into snowy ancient Norse landscapes or labyrinthine stone Aztec structures. When the player swaps perspectives, Will’s fighting style transforms from boxing to the Viking’s brutish, hammer-led fighting style or the Aztec’s nimble, boomerang-focused approach to combat. When he sees the world around him through these two characters’ eyes, it also allows him to solve specific puzzles that require either the Aztec or Vikings’ unique abilities.

Tenet of the Spark doesn’t have a launch date yet, but you can find more details and wishlist it on Steam right here.

